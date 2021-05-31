NBA GPP Pivots: Monday 5/31 Playoff Edition

Point Guard

The Wizards will be limited at the point guard position tonight with not only Russell Westbrook questionable but Ish Smith is a game-time decision as well. Over the first three games of this series, Ish has totaled 66 minutes of play. If Ish and Westbrook are questionable my interest in third-string point guard Raul Neto heightens. Washington's confirmed starting lineup is crucial information for tonight. Gafford is expected to start, sending Alex Len to the bench. Bertans and Gafford, (while capable scorers) will have extremely tough matchups on the defensive end of the court. Look for Philadelphia to target and exploit Bertans and Gafford.

Other PG Option: Ja Morant

Shooting Guard

With Westbrook questionable for tonight, I expect Bradley Beal to do a lot of the major lifting. Even in a loss, Beal should be able to produce. On a two-game playoff slate, it’s important to consider the importance of rostering starters. Whether or not Westbrook starts tonight, I will be fading him. Over the course of this series, Westbrook is averaging only 47.6 fantasy points per game. The matchup with Philadelphia wasn’t good when he was healthy, I don’t expect an injury to help his cause. Yes, Westbrook performed well in his last game with 60.5 fantasy points over 34 minutes of play but this does not excuse his 33.5 and 43.75 FP efforts in Games 1 & 2. So, why roster Beal? Beal will have the highest usage of any player on tonight‘s two-game slate. Beal provides raw points, meaning even if he only hits 45 FP, with just two games tonight it’s OK if he doesn’t reach value. If Westbrook is out, this is a no-brainer play, but even if Westbrook is in, Bradley Beal will be present in my lineups simply for his raw value and possible upside on the off chance Washington stays close.

Other SG Option: Seth Curry

Small Guard

Danny Green - Philadelphia 76ers (vs. Washington Wizards)

Danny Green performed very well in Game 2 totaling 27.5 fantasy points over 26 minutes on the court. It’s important to note that both Tobias Harris and Seth Green were not at 100% for game three which may have led to more opportunities for Green. While part of me loves the Tobias Harris, Seth Curry combo, Danny Green also is a possible option at just $4,000 on Draftkings. He does not carry much of a ceiling on Draftkings but with steals and blocks amounting to three points each on Fanduel, he must be considered. This is a must-win game for the Wizards. Washington is down 3-0 in the series and I fully expect a clean sweep. In the process, I expect Beal and maybe one other Wizard to rack up what they can in a game that I expect Philadelphia to win by 14+. At the moment, the 76ers are favored by -9 points with a 230 O/U courtesy of pointsbet.com

Other SF Options: Joe Ingles

Power Forward

Tobias Harris - Philadelphia 76ers (vs. Washington Wizards)

Tobias Harris is my top play of the day for all daily fantasy formats. He is way too cheap on DraftKings at a salary of $7,300 and has totaled at least 45 fantasy points in two of the three games against Washington. Harris has a ceiling of 51.5 points which he shows in Game 1 and has been shooting at least 51% in each of his three games against Washington. Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons, and Joel Embiid are a solid game one stack as long as you run it back with Bradley Beal on the other end (and maybe Bertans). Bertans is at close to minimal salary and is expected to start tonight. He should be highly rostered, making him a possible trap.

Other PF Option: Davis Bertans

Center

Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers (vs. Washington Wizards)

My center position will be reserved for Joel Embiid for almost all of my lineups. Based on my projected game narrative, Embiid should see an increase in steals/blocks, and rebounds tonight. Westbrook’s injury is an ankle sprain meaning his explosive move to the basket will not be so explosive. Embiid should be able to control the paint and force Westbrook to dish it out to Bradley Beal or Bertans for three. Don’t be surprised if Embiid’s ownership percentages are lower than you’d think. The closer game of the night will certainly be game 2, which is the Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies.

Other C Option: Daniel Gafford

