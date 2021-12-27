NBA GPP Pivots: Monday 12/27

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Point Guard

The Charlotte Hornets are favored by - 7.5 points with an over/under of 235 on PointsBet.com. Cody Martin, Miles Bridges, and P.J. Washington will be out tonight against the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are still leading the league in blocks/steals allowed. Ball leads the Hornets with 58 steals so far this season. I expect him to push the ball in transition against a Rockets team that struggles to keep consistency on offense. The Hornets will need more offensive usage with Bridges now hitting the injuried list. This first game of the night is a perfect spot for daily fantasy value starting with LaMelo Ball. If you decide to invest in this game for daily fantasy purposes, you’re going to want multiple Charlotte starters. Terry Rozier should correlate well with Ball and makes for a perfect second lock on this Hornets squad. Most will be choosing between these two guards but I say lock them in to the same lineup. Transitional basketball is the name of the game for this matchup. These two talented guards will benefit from having one another on the court.

Other PG Option: Skyler Mays

Shooting Guard

Terry Rozier - Charlotte Hornets (vs. Houston Rockets)

As I mentioned above, Terry Rozier becomes another solid play. Eric Gordon will undoubtedly have problems driving to the basket against Rozier Charlotte’s shooting guard has been playing impressive defense this season. Against a Houston team that has trouble controlling the ball, Rozier‘s skill set will be on display tonight Rozier has hit at least 30 DK FP in each of his last two games. This comes after back to back games of minimal production so it’s good to see some consistency here. The Hornets are returning home after a nine-game Road trip. Charlotte is THE team to start your DFS lineups with tonight.

Other SG Option: Zach LaVine

Small Forward

Bogdanovic disappointed many on Christmas Day. At high roster percentages, Bogdanovic simply couldn’t get into the flow of things. Well tonight, the Hawks are without even more players if that’s even possible. Atlanta adds John Collins and more to the injury report. If Atlanta expects to keep this game close Bogdanovic needs to show up in a big way. The Hawks are currently +4.5 point underdogs with a 211.5 over/under.

Other SF Options: Cam Reddish

Power Forward

Jalen McDaniels - Charlotte Hornets (vs. Houston Rockets)

McDaniels is expected to play more than 25 minutes tonight and at a salary of 3700 on DraftKings he becomes a significant value option on tonight‘s slate. McDaniels might be slightly more popular than a pivot play typically is but he needs a mention. With at least 26 minutes in each of his last three games, McDaniels is averaging 24.03 DK FPPG over his last three outings. Solid value on the first game of the night.

Other PF Option: DeMar DeRozan

Center

Nikola Vucevic - Chicago Bulls (vs. Atlanta Hawks)

Vucevic has seen consistent minutes on the court but hasn’t really broken a significant ceiling lately. Chicago’s center is capable of 60 point efforts but for whatever reason he just hasn’t been able to reach that mark Most daily fantasy players will see his $9000 salary and immediately look elsewhere but tonight could be his ceiling game. He’s facing a hobbled Atlanta Hawks team that might not be able to produce consistent offense tonight. Vuc has a matchup advantage against a Hawks team that ranks 24th in the NBA against opposing centers. Loving the Vucevic strategy tonight.

Other C Option: Mason Plumlee

Bargain Bin

PG Skylar Mays

SG Ish Smith

SF Jaden McDaniels

PF Bogdan Bogdanovic

C Mason Plumlee