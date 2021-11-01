NBA GPP Pivots: Monday 11/1









Point Guard

Kevin Love is out tonight as the Cavaliers set to face the Charlotte Hornets. Collin Sexton is a candidate to produce considering Love’s absence. Sexton is averaging 24.6 DK FPPG over seven games so far this season. One of the toughest decisions for me tonight is Sexton or Garland...or both? This could very well be the correlation play of the night. I can see Sexton racking up 10+ assists to Garland or vise-versa. Most will be looking for Cleveland’s PF’s to step up without Love but I believe it will be the guards who will benefit the most.

Other PG Option: LaMelo Ball

Shooting Guard

Darius Garland is someone I’ve been monitoring since the start of this season. He has recorded at least 29 minutes in each of his first five games. His totals have ranged from 23.8 DK FP to 37.8 DK FP. Garland is sitting at a salary of $6,200 on Draftkings. Considering the injury to Love, don’t be surprised if Garland has a massive game tonight at a low salary and even lower roster percentages.

Other SG Option: Seth Curry

Small Forward

Danny Green is a sneaky possibility to absorb Philadelphia’s excess usage with Embiid out. Sure, investing in Andre Drummond along with 40+ percent of the field is a viable option but for GPP purposes that’s not how I’m going. Green has very mediocre totals so far this season with minutes ranging from 22 - 29. For me, Tobias Harris and Danny Green are two players that I am very interested in with Joel Embiid hitting the bench tonight.

Other SF Options: Gordon Hayward

Power Forward

Tobias Harris - Philadelphia 76ers - (vs. Portland Trail Blazers)

Under a game narrative where Drummond does not perform, you will want to invest in Tobias Harris. Harris will benefit from an increase in rebounds and offensive usage. His matchup against Robert Covington is not one that I am worried about. The 76ers are -2 point favorites with a 220.5 O/U.

Other PF Option: Evan Mobley

Center

Jusuf Nurkic - Portland Trail Blazers (vs. Philadelphia 76ers)

With Joel Embiid sidelined for tonight‘s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers many will be investing in Andre Drummond. While there is a significant value in this investment, a pivot strategy would be to consider Jusuf Nurkic. Nurkic has looked good so far this season averaging 34.8 DK FPPG. His ceiling has been in the high 40’s but tonight he surpasses that. Invest in Nurkic at a DraftKings salary of $7,700 at lower roster percentages than Drummond.

Other C Option: Nikola Vucevic

Bargain Bin

PG Derrick Rose

SG Terry Rozier

SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

PF Khem Birch

C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl