NBA GPP Pivots: Friday, Jan. 14

Welcome to the NBA GPP Pivots article, where we’ll be looking to uncover some sneaky-good DFS plays away from the popular selections. These recommendations are usually risk/reward commodities meant to be used in large-field tournaments. Typically, blending these low-owned hidden gems with well-aligned staples contributes to a viable GPP strategy.

Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.

We will be looking at Friday’s nine-game main slate starting at 7:00 ET.

POINT GUARD

De’Aaron Fox - Sacramento (vs. Houston)

We mentioned Fox in this spot on Wednesday. The matchup was great while facing a Lakers team that ranked first in pace and 27th in defensive efficiency to point guards. The Sacramento point guard wasn’t bad, but he didn’t reach for upside like we hoped. Fox ended up with 37 fantasy points in 36 minutes. He has a chance to redeem himself in another fantastic matchup, this time facing a Rockets team that ranks dead last in defensive efficiency to point guards. Fox has been pretty mild over the past week, but we can’t forget his string of 43+ FP in three of four prior to that. I’m expecting him to get back on that level tonight.

SHOOTING GUARD

Desmond Bane - Memphis (vs. Dallas)

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. get all the praise for Memphis’ current 11-game winning streak. However, Bane has been a massive part of that recent success, and it has translated to the box score as well. Bane is on a roll for the Grizzlies, hitting 40+ fantasy points in three of his last six. The salary has climbed due to that outbreak, and many DFS enthusiasts will encounter sticker shock because of that. However, Bane is still a nice value proposition in this competitive matchup against the Mavs.

SMALL FORWARD

Gordon Hayward - Charlotte (vs. Orlando)

Hayward was locked into our Wednesday edition of the GPP Pivots. He came through for us with 52 fantasy points at Philadelphia. He has all the same factors on his side this time around. Kelly Oubre Jr. is still out for the Hornets, so Hayward will see more minutes/usage. The matchup looks good against Orlando, who ranks 21st in defensive efficiency to small forwards. Hayward is still relatively cheap, and he has momentum on his side following a sensational game last time out.

POWER FORWARD

Harrison Barnes - Sacramento (vs. Houston)

Barnes' salary has bottomed out recently, and I believe this is a perfect buy-low opportunity for the Sacramento forward. The matchup looks great, as Houston ranks 29th in defensive efficiency to frontcourts. Barnes has been struggling lately, but he bounced-back nicely with 37 fantasy points in 37 minutes on Wednesday against the Lakers. Now he has an even better matchup to cash in on some value for a non-imposing salary.

CENTER

Jarrett Allen - Cleveland (at San Antonio)

Allen was bottled-up against Utah, but that doesn’t really come as a surprise while facing one of the best defenses and rebounding teams in the league. I’m expecting Allen to get back on track against a vulnerable San Antonio frontcourt that ranks 25th in defensive efficiency to centers. Prior to Wednesday’s snafu in Salt Lake City, Allen went for 49 fantasy points on Monday against the Kings. That level of upside is not out of the question in this strong draw with the Spurs.

ALSO CONSIDER

Kyle Lowry (PG - MIA) and Tyler Herro (SG - MIA) are in play if Jimmy Butler (questionable) is out once again. Keep an eye on the injury report, as these Miami backcourt players will look to take advantage of Atlanta’s passive defense if they carry more usage with Butler sidelined.

Chuma Okeke (PF - ORL) will continue to see starter minutes with Wendell Carter Jr. out. Things would be even better for him if Mo Bama (questionable) misses another game too. This is another spot to keep an eye on from an injury perspective.

Chris Boucher (C - TOR) is starting to see more playing time for the Raptors. He’s one of those guys who can put up eye-popping numbers when he’s given a chance. If Boucher keeps seeing quality minutes, then he’ll probably take advantage of a weak Detroit frontcourt that ranks 23rd in defensive efficiency to opposing big men.