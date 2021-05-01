NBA GPP Pivots: 5/1

Point Guard

LaMelo Ball is a gametime decision for tonight. LaMelo’s status is crucial information for making your daily fantasy lineups tonight. If Ball is in tonight, players like Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier become less significant. If Ball does not play, Rozier and Bridges see massive usage upticks along with favorable matchups. Ball will take up a significant amount of Charlotte’s usage. So, step one for tonight's line up construction: find out whether or not Ball is playing.

Other PG Option: LaMelo Ball, Trae Young and Killian Hayes

Editor’s Note: Dominate daily with our premium DFS Tools that are packed with our lineup optimizer, a salary tracker, projections, and much more. And don't forget to use promo code WELCOME10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Shooting Guard

The Bulls are likely going to be without All Star Nikola Vucevic. Zach LaVine will be out tonight as well. Both players centerpieces of the Bulls offense, without his presence Daniel Theis will need to take a bigger role against John Collins and Clint Capela. This game is my GPP game of the night. Bogdanovic and Huerter are important parts of the Atlanta offense and questionable for tonight's matchup. Considering these major injuries, Collins, Capela, and Young are my top team stack of the night. So, why Snell? Snell will start for the Hawks if either Huerter or Bogdanovic cannot play. At minimum salary around the industry, Snell becomes a value play allowing you to fit an extra elite superstar (or two).

Other SG Option: Andrew Wiggins and Dunkin Robinson

Shooting Guard

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without Darius Garland. But, will have Collin Sexton. Cleveland has had trouble with turnovers, steals allowed and three pointers allowed all season long. Butler is especially a great play on Fanduel because I think steals and transition basketball will be a big part of Miami’s ultimate success tonight. Butler has favorable matchups against Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro. The Miami Heat are currently favored by -12 points with a 209 O/U. Kevin Love and Jarrett Allen are too big and slow to maintain Butler. Herro and Oladipo are also out tonight. Butler might be slightly chawky, if so, Robinson becomes a solid pivot.

Story continues

Other SF Options: Trevor Ariza, Dillon Brooks, and Miles Bridges.

Power Forward

John Collins - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Chicago Bulls)

If Vucevic is confirmed out, the Bulls will have trouble with the versatile John Collins. Collins is a sizable power forward, with speed and the ability to shoot the 3 ball. Atlanta has injuries of their own, as I mentioned before, leaving major offensive rolls for Young, Collins, Capella, and Snell. This is The Game that I want to have the most exposure to for tonight's 10 game slate. Zach LaVine remains out tonight as well.

Other PF Option: Daniel Theis, Danilo Gallinari

Center

Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat (vs. Cleveland Cavaliers)

Knowing Cleveland’s weaknesses, Adebayo also benefits tonight. Adebayo will rack up points, rebounds and blocks/steals. Once again, these Heat players are slightly more playable on FanDuel but playable nonetheless. Don't forget Herro and Oladipo are still sidelined.

Other C Option: Jarrett Allen and Clint Capela.

Bargain Bin

PG Coby White

SG Garrett Temple

SF Kent Bazemore

PF Danilo Gallanari

C Kelly Olynyk

