The NBA GPP Pivot: Monday Feb. 28

Throughout this NBA season, accurate daily fantasy information has been tough to come by, especially for basketball. CO-VID scratches, late news, etc. It’s been a nightmare! I did some thinking on how to produce the most accurate DFS write-up given the fact that the most prudent DFS information is typically released 30 minutes to one hour before lock. Enter. “THE GPP Pivot”. This article will focus on one great GPP pivot play.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a superb matchup tonight against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets are coming off of an overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons just last night. Now on a back to back, Ball will matchup against a very talented defender in Jrue Holiday. The Hornets are currently allowing the third most points in the league at 114.6 per game. Teams are shooting 46.2 % from the field against Charlotte. But Ball has played well against the Bucks this season. Over three games this season, he’s averaging 26 points per game over 34.3 MPG while shooting 47.7% against Milwaukee. Charlotte has three players who are GTD’s tonight including Martin, Bouknight, and Richards. Two players are confirmed out (Hayward & McDaniels). Milwaukee will be without Hill, Lopez, and Connaughton tonight. With all of that said, it really just comes down to one factor for me. P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges are no match for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Gianni’s will be able to produce at will tonight. At 10.5 point favorites (-550 ML) on a seven-game slate, I have a feeling that Giannis may go overlooked. I believe Charlotte can keep this game competitive long enough for Giannis to reach value, even at a DK salary of $12,000. Recent game logs have been inconsistent but his upside is clear. If his roster percentages end up being lower than 20%, Giannis becomes a key investment on this seven game slate.

