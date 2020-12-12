NBA: Golden State Warriors roster for 2020-21 season
Last season, the start of the San Francisco Chase Center era did not go as planned for the Golden State Warriors.
With Klay Thompson missing the entire season with a torn ACL in his knee and Steph Curry only playing five games due to a hand injury, the Warriors’ streak of five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals came to a close.
After missing an invite to the NBA’s Orlando Bubble with a league-low 15-50 record, the Warriors haven’t laced up for a basketball game in nine months. After an extended layoff, a healthy edition of Curry is slated to lead the Warriors for their 2020-21 campaign.
Although the two-time Most Valuable Player will be back as the starting point guard, the team surrounding Curry will look quite different in comparison to the last time the Warriors made a run to the postseason.
Following a torn Achilles late in the offseason, Thompson will miss his second consecutive season with a significant injury.
With Thompson sidelined, offseason addition Kelly Oubre Jr. and No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman will likely slide into the rotation alongside Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Curry.
Before the Warriors open the season against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 22, here is a look at the rest of Golden State’s roster for the 2020-21 NBA calendar.
26 — Kent Bazemore
College: Old Dominion Position: G / F Experience: 8 years Age: 31 Size: 6' 5" 2019-20 Stats: 68 G - 8.8 PTS - 37.5 FG% - 34.4 3PT FG% - 4.3 REB - 1.4 AST - 1.4 STL
32 — Marquese Chriss
College: Washington Position: F / C Experience: 4 years Age: 23 Size: 6' 9" 2019-20 Stats: 59 G - 9.3 PTS - 54.4 FG% - 6.2 REB - 1.9 AST - 1.1 BLK
30 — Steph Curry
College: Davidson Position: G Experience: 11 years Age: 32 Size: 6' 3" 2019-20 Stats: 5 G - 20.8 PTS - 40.2 FG% - 24.5 3PT FG% - 6.6 AST - 5.2 REB - 1 STL
23 — Draymond Green
College: Michigan State Position: F Experience: 8 years Age: 30 Size: 6' 6" 2019-20 Stats: 5 G - 8 PTS - 38.9 FG% - 27.9 3PT FG% - 6.2 AST - 6.2 REB - 1.4 STL
1 — Damion Lee
College: Drexel / Louisville Position: G Experience: 3 years Age: 28 Size: 6' 5" 2019-20 Stats: 49 G - 12.7 PTS - 41.7 FG% - 35.6 3PT FG% - 4.2 REB - 2.7 AST - 1 STL
5 — Kevon Looney
College: UCLA Position: F / C Experience: 5 years Age: 24 Size: 6' 9" 2019-20 Stats: 20 G - 3.4 PTS - 36.7 FG% - 3.3 REB - 1 AST
2 — Nico Mannion
College: Arizona Position: G Experience: Rookie Age: 19 Size: 6' 2"
15 — Mychal Mulder
College: Kentucky Position: G Experience: 1 year Age: 26 Size: 6' 4" 2019-20 Stats: 7 G - 11 PTS - 38.8 FG% - 30.8 3PT FG% - 3.3 REB - 1.1AST
12 — Kelly Oubre Jr.
College: Kansas Position: G / F Experience: 5 years Age: 25 Size: 6' 6" 2019-20 Stats: 7 G - 18.7 PTS - 45.2 FG% - 35.2 3PT FG% - 6.4 REB - 1.5 AST - 1.3 STL
7 — Eric Paschall
College: Villanova Position: F Experience: 1 year Age: 24 Size: 6' 6" 2019-20 Stats: 60 G - 14.0PTS - 49.7 FG% - 28.7 3PT FG% - 4.6 REB - 2.1 AST
3 — Jordan Poole
College: Michigan Position: G Experience: 1 year Age: 21 Size: 6' 4" 2019-20 Stats: 60 G - 8.8 PTS - 33.3 FG% - 27.9 3PT FG% - 2.4 AST - 2.1 REB
6 — Alen Smailagic
Position: F Experience: 1 year Age: 20 Size: 6' 10" 2019-20 Stats: 14 G - 4.2 PTS - 50 FG% - 1.9 REB
4 — Dwayne Sutton
College: Louisville Position: F Experience: Rookie Age: 23 Size: 6' 4"
11 — Klay Thompson
College: Washington State Position: G Experience: 8 year Age: 30 Size: 6' 6" * Expected to miss all of 2020-21 season with torn Achilles injury
95 — Juan Toscano-Anderson
College: Marquette Position: F Experience: 1 year Age: 27 Size: 6' 6" 2019-20 Stats: 13 G - 5.3 PTS - 46.0 FG% - 34.8 3PT FG% - 4 REB - 2 AST - 1 STL
66 — Axel Toupane
Position: F Experience: 2 year Age: 28 Size: 6' 6" * Last played in NBA during 2016-17 season with Milwaukee and Denver
10 — Brad Wanamaker
College: Pitt Position: G Experience: 2 years Age: 31 Size: 6' 3" 2019-20 Stats: 71 G - 6.9 PTS - 44.8 FG% - 36.3 3PT FG% - 2.5 AST - 2 REB
42 — Kaleb Wesson
College: Ohio State Position: F / C Experience: Rookie Age: 21 Size: 6' 9"
22 — Andrew Wiggins
College: Kansas Position: G / F Experience: 6 years Age: 25 Size: 6' 7" 2019-20 Stats: 54 G - 21.8 PTS - 44.7 FG% - 33.2 3PT FG% - 5.1 REB - 3.7 AST - 1 BLK
33 — James Wiseman
College: Kansas Position: C Experience: Rookie Age: 19 Size: 7' 0"