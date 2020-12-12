NBA: Golden State Warriors roster for 2020-21 season

Last season, the start of the San Francisco Chase Center era did not go as planned for the Golden State Warriors.

With Klay Thompson missing the entire season with a torn ACL in his knee and Steph Curry only playing five games due to a hand injury, the Warriors’ streak of five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals came to a close.

After missing an invite to the NBA’s Orlando Bubble with a league-low 15-50 record, the Warriors haven’t laced up for a basketball game in nine months. After an extended layoff, a healthy edition of Curry is slated to lead the Warriors for their 2020-21 campaign.

Although the two-time Most Valuable Player will be back as the starting point guard, the team surrounding Curry will look quite different in comparison to the last time the Warriors made a run to the postseason.

Following a torn Achilles late in the offseason, Thompson will miss his second consecutive season with a significant injury.

With Thompson sidelined, offseason addition Kelly Oubre Jr. and No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman will likely slide into the rotation alongside Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Curry.

Before the Warriors open the season against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 22, here is a look at the rest of Golden State’s roster for the 2020-21 NBA calendar.

26 — Kent Bazemore

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

College: Old Dominion Position: G / F Experience: 8 years Age: 31 Size: 6' 5" 2019-20 Stats: 68 G - 8.8 PTS - 37.5 FG% - 34.4 3PT FG% - 4.3 REB - 1.4 AST - 1.4 STL

32 — Marquese Chriss

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

College: Washington Position: F / C Experience: 4 years Age: 23 Size: 6' 9" 2019-20 Stats: 59 G - 9.3 PTS - 54.4 FG% - 6.2 REB - 1.9 AST - 1.1 BLK

30 — Steph Curry

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

College: Davidson Position: G Experience: 11 years Age: 32 Size: 6' 3" 2019-20 Stats: 5 G - 20.8 PTS - 40.2 FG% - 24.5 3PT FG% - 6.6 AST - 5.2 REB - 1 STL

23 — Draymond Green

Draymond Green Golden State Warriors

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

College: Michigan State Position: F Experience: 8 years Age: 30 Size: 6' 6" 2019-20 Stats: 5 G - 8 PTS - 38.9 FG% - 27.9 3PT FG% - 6.2 AST - 6.2 REB - 1.4 STL

1 — Damion Lee

Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

College: Drexel / Louisville Position: G Experience: 3 years Age: 28 Size: 6' 5" 2019-20 Stats: 49 G - 12.7 PTS - 41.7 FG% - 35.6 3PT FG% - 4.2 REB - 2.7 AST - 1 STL

5 — Kevon Looney

(Photo by Kyle Terada-Pool/Getty Images)

College: UCLA Position: F / C Experience: 5 years Age: 24 Size: 6' 9" 2019-20 Stats: 20 G - 3.4 PTS - 36.7 FG% - 3.3 REB - 1 AST

2 — Nico Mannion

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

College: Arizona Position: G Experience: Rookie Age: 19 Size: 6' 2"

15 — Mychal Mulder

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

College: Kentucky Position: G Experience: 1 year Age: 26 Size: 6' 4" 2019-20 Stats: 7 G - 11 PTS - 38.8 FG% - 30.8 3PT FG% - 3.3 REB - 1.1AST

12 — Kelly Oubre Jr.

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

College: Kansas Position: G / F Experience: 5 years Age: 25 Size: 6' 6" 2019-20 Stats: 7 G - 18.7 PTS - 45.2 FG% - 35.2 3PT FG% - 6.4 REB - 1.5 AST - 1.3 STL

7 — Eric Paschall

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

College: Villanova Position: F Experience: 1 year Age: 24 Size: 6' 6" 2019-20 Stats: 60 G - 14.0PTS - 49.7 FG% - 28.7 3PT FG% - 4.6 REB - 2.1 AST

3 — Jordan Poole

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

College: Michigan Position: G Experience: 1 year Age: 21 Size: 6' 4" 2019-20 Stats: 60 G - 8.8 PTS - 33.3 FG% - 27.9 3PT FG% - 2.4 AST - 2.1 REB

6 — Alen Smailagic

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Position: F Experience: 1 year Age: 20 Size: 6' 10" 2019-20 Stats: 14 G - 4.2 PTS - 50 FG% - 1.9 REB

4 — Dwayne Sutton

Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

College: Louisville Position: F Experience: Rookie Age: 23 Size: 6' 4"

11 — Klay Thompson

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

College: Washington State Position: G Experience: 8 year Age: 30 Size: 6' 6" * Expected to miss all of 2020-21 season with torn Achilles injury

95 — Juan Toscano-Anderson

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

College: Marquette Position: F Experience: 1 year Age: 27 Size: 6' 6" 2019-20 Stats: 13 G - 5.3 PTS - 46.0 FG% - 34.8 3PT FG% - 4 REB - 2 AST - 1 STL

66 — Axel Toupane

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Position: F Experience: 2 year Age: 28 Size: 6' 6" * Last played in NBA during 2016-17 season with Milwaukee and Denver

10 — Brad Wanamaker

Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

College: Pitt Position: G Experience: 2 years Age: 31 Size: 6' 3" 2019-20 Stats: 71 G - 6.9 PTS - 44.8 FG% - 36.3 3PT FG% - 2.5 AST - 2 REB

42 — Kaleb Wesson

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

College: Ohio State Position: F / C Experience: Rookie Age: 21 Size: 6' 9"

22 — Andrew Wiggins

(Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

College: Kansas Position: G / F Experience: 6 years Age: 25 Size: 6' 7" 2019-20 Stats: 54 G - 21.8 PTS - 44.7 FG% - 33.2 3PT FG% - 5.1 REB - 3.7 AST - 1 BLK

33 — James Wiseman

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal

College: Kansas Position: C Experience: Rookie Age: 19 Size: 7' 0"