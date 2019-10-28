Draymond Green after Warriors’ second blowout loss: ‘The reality is, we f---ing suck right now’

The Warriors teams that dominated the NBA over the past five years seem long gone.

Golden State fell 120-92 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon at Chesapeake Energy Arena, and simply looked outmatched the whole way through. The loss marked the Warriors’ second straight blowout loss, too, following Thursday’s 19-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Draymond Green had only one way to describe the state of the Warriors after the loss.

Warning: These videos contain language that is NSFW

Draymond Green: “The reality is we fucking suck right now...We just not that good right now. I don’t know what better way to frame it. I can try in Spanish, but I ain’t really that good at Spanish.” pic.twitter.com/itJIROvLG1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 27, 2019

“The reality is, we f---ing suck right now,” Green said, via The Athletic. “Hopefully we’ll get better. We’ll continue working at it and trying to get better, but we’re just not that good right now. I don’t know what better way to frame it for you or how to tell it. I can try in Spanish, but I ain’t really that good at Spanish. That’s really the best way I can tell it to you right now.”

Now, it’s easy to understand why the Warriors are struggling. The team this year looks nothing like the one that reached the NBA Finals five years in a row. Kevin Durant is now with the Brooklyn Nets, and Klay Thompson is likely out for the season after suffering an ACL injury in the Finals. The team is full of new and inexperienced players, led essentially by only Green and Stephen Curry — who is now suddenly the oldest player in their locker room.

That turnover, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, has definitely been an adjustment.

Steve Kerr has been ramping down expectations and warning of what will likely be a jarring new reality for the rebuilding Warriors this season: “I realize I’m making plenty of excuses. But they’re real.” pic.twitter.com/04GpDXldNk — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 27, 2019

“As I said, we don’t have a sense of who we are as a team yet,” Kerr said, via The Athletic. “We haven’t established much. We’re playing without centers, and we’re playing with nine players. I realize I’m making plenty of excuses, but they’re real. We had just an incredible amount of roster turnover and lost guys who had years and years of service in this league and institutional knowledge.

“We have to build that back up with these young guys, and it takes time. This is not easy.”

Sunday, though, was particularly rough.

The Thunder led the entire game and mounted a 33-point lead at halftime — the largest deficit for the Warriors organization since 1997. Golden State shot just 32.6 percent from the field and went 5 of 33 from the 3-point line, too. Guard D’Angelo Russell was even ejected in the third quarter, picking up two technical fouls after arguing with an official after he felt he should have drawn a foul.

It was a mess all around.

Now, the Warriors still have plenty of time to turn things around. There are still 80 games left on their schedule, starting with a matchup against the Pelicans in New Orleans on Monday night.

Still, the rebuild mode the team has been forced to shift into isn’t any fun, Green said.

Draymond Green on the Warriors rebuild: “I guess just about everybody except Tim Duncan have been through it. But it sucks.” pic.twitter.com/MryZOPU9es — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 27, 2019

“It sucks,” Green said, via The Athletic. “But, I guess just about everybody except Tim Duncan have been through it. But it sucks, pretty bad.”

And, he said, it’s far worse than he could have imagined.

“I didn’t have this feeling that it would be like this,” Green said, via The Athletic. “You have to figure s--t wouldn’t be the same, but I didn’t think we’d be getting our a-- kicked like this. It’s pretty bad.”

