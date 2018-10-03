NBA GM survey: Warriors' home-court advantage the lowest in years

The NBA general managers have spoken.

On Wednesday morning, the 17th annual NBA.com GM Survey results were released.

One question: Which team has the best home-court advantage?

1) Golden State -- 50 percent

2) Utah -- 27 percent

3) Denver -- 13 percent





It's the fourth straight year the GMs have tabbed Oracle Arena as the toughest place for the visiting team to get a win.

But 50 percent is the lowest figure over that span:

-2017 -- 76 percent

-2016 -- 58 percent

-2015 -- 65.5 percent





The results are clearly connected to the Warriors' rise over the last 4-5 years, but Oracle Arena has always been an imposing environment for the road team -- even when the home team was routinely drafting in the lottery.

"I always loved coming here because it stood out for how loud the fans were and the team wasn't even that good," Steve Kerr told reporters after practice on Tuesday. "When I played there were certain arenas where you knew there was this organic energy coming from the fans and their love for the game and Oakland was one of them.

"Seattle was another; Toronto another ... it's like a playoff atmosphere every game. Just great fans. People love basketball. It's one of the reasons I was so excited to coach here because I knew we were gonna have that kind of support."

This is the last season at Oracle, so it will be interesting to see how the GMs answer this question next October when the Warriors will be playing at Chase Center.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller