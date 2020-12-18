NBA GM Survey: How executives view the 2020-21 rookie class

On Friday, the results of the 2020-21 NBA GM Survey were released with all 30 teams weighing in on a variety of topics, from which organization will win the championship to which player will take home MVP honors this season.

Of course, the executives also voted on some topics related to the rookie class. The incoming group figures to be quite interesting to watch since there isn’t a clear-cut choice for who will emerge as the best in the class so this season projects to be wide open.

Overall, the general managers around the league weighed in on three different topics regarding first-year players and Rookie Wire took a look at the results of each of those categories.

Who will win the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year?

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball enters the season as the favorite by several sportsbooks to be named the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year and the 30 general managers around the league feel the same way. Ball, the third overall pick, narrowly edged out Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman as the choice to win but the rest of the results may be a bit more surprising with Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks finishing in third.

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte – 39% James Wiseman, Golden State – 29% Obi Toppin, New York – 18% Anthony Edwards, Minnesota – 7%

Also receiving votes: Deni Avdija, Washington; Isaac Okoro, Cleveland > Last year: Zion Williamson – 68% With no clear frontrunner this year, seemingly every player selected near the top of the draft has a strong chance to win this year. Other players, such as Deni Avdija or Killian Hayes, could also be darkhorse candidates given their prior professional experience.

Which rookie will be the best player in five years?

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The general managers believe Wiseman will emerge as the best player in five years. The choice appears to be rather common based on his potential and raw skill set. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently compared him to being a sophomore in college since he has a relatively small body of work to this point and that could work to his advantage in the future.

James Wiseman, Golden State – 36% LaMelo Ball, Charlotte – 25% Anthony Edwards, Minnesota – 14% Patrick Williams, Chicago – 11% Isaac Okoro, Cleveland – 7%

> Also receiving votes: Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta; Obi Toppin, New York > Last year: Zion Williamson – 68% > Five years ago: Karl-Anthony Towns – 62%

Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected?

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The draft class this year could have several steal candidates and the executives believe that honor will go to Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton. The former Iowa State product was commonly viewed as a high lottery pick and falling to the Kings at No. 12 could be a steal based on his ability on the court.

Tyrese Haliburton (12), Sacramento – 43% Saddiq Bey (19), Detroit – 11% Kira Lewis Jr. (13), New Orleans – 7% Tyrese Maxey (21), Philadelphia – 7% Obi Toppin (8), New York – 7%

> Also receiving votes: Precious Achiuwa (20), Miami; Cole Anthony (15), Orlando; Vernon Carey Jr. (32), Charlotte; Theo Maledon (34), Oklahoma City; Skylar Mays (50), Atlanta; Jaden McDaniels (28), Minnesota; Devin Vassell (11), San Antonio > Last year: Nickeil Alexander-Walker – 32%