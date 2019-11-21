NBA gives Patrick Beverley flopping warning on this play with Celtics' Jayson Tatum

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley received an official flopping warning from the NBA on Thursday for a play that involved Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum during Wednesday night's game at Staples Center.

Tatum gave Beverley a shot fake at the 3-point line in the third quarter, and as the Clippers guard tried to recover, the C's forward caught him in the face with his hand.

It didn't look like a ton of contact was made, but Beverley sold it well and snapped his head back in dramatic fashion. It worked, too, as Tatum was called for an offensive foul.

Here's the video the league posted in its tweet announcing the warning:

LAC's Patrick Beverley received a warning for violating league's anti-flopping rule Nov. 20 vs BOS. pic.twitter.com/CYopHectmB — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) November 21, 2019

Beverley played a huge role in the Clippers' 107-104 overtime win. He scored 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range, along with a team-high 16 rebounds. His defensive tenacity and the energy he brings to the court give his team a tremendous lift, and that was certainly evident as the Clippers erased a 10-point Celtics lead late in the fourth quarter.

