NBA general manager says Lauri Markkanen would be Lakers’ dream target

It is no secret around the NBA that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make a big splash this summer on the trade market. A number of star guards have been mentioned as potential targets, including Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

But perhaps it isn’t a guarantee that they will go after a sizable upgrade in the backcourt. It’s always possible Los Angeles instead elects to go after a frontcourt player who will make a significant impact.

One NBA general manager suggested the team try to trade for the Denver Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. Another says that forward Lauri Markkanen would be ideal for the Lakers (h/t Lakers Daily).

Via Heavy Sports:

“There are a few teams that, when you look at it, he is going to be their dream target,” the general manager told Heavy Sports. “The Lakers, you get a guy like him with Anthony Davis, and that’s perfect for both guys. “… Just the floor-spacing aspect of it, it’s so valuable. He could make things easier on your stars.”

Markkanen has tremendous size for a power forward at seven feet tall and 240 pounds, and he can therefore comfortably play the 5 spot as well. He made the All-Star team last season for the first time, and this season, he averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds a game while shooting 48.0% from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range.

He would not only space the floor for the Lakers but also be a legitimate third scoring threat who would take a good amount of pressure off of LeBron James.

While Markkanen has one more season remaining on his current contract, he has been mentioned as someone the Utah Jazz may be opening to trade this offseason. He will make a modest $18 million for the 2024-25 campaign, but the question is whether Los Angeles could land him while still securing a legitimate ball-handling, facilitating guard as well.

