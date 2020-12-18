NBA GMs pick LaMelo Ball — not Anthony Edwards or James Wiseman — as Rookie of the Year favorite

Was LaMelo Ball actually the best pick of the 2020 NBA Draft? Despite being selected by the No. 3 overall by the Charlotte Hornets, Ball — and not Anthony Edwards or James Wiseman — is the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award, according to NBA general managers.

NBA.com released its annual GM survey Friday in anticipation of the 2020-21 NBA season. General manager believe the Los Angeles Lakers are heavy favorites to repeat as champs, Giannis Antetokounmpo will win another MVP award and Ball will walk away with the Rookie of the Year award.

While those first two revelations probably aren’t surprising, the Ball pick could ruffle some feathers, especially among Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors fans. With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Timberwolves selected Edwards. With the No. 2 pick, Golden State took Wiseman.

Despite that, NBA general managers don’t see Edwards as a strong pick for the ROY award. He received just 7 percent of the vote. Wiseman, 29 percent, finished second in the voting behind Ball, who got 39 percent of the vote.

NBA GMs consider LaMelo Ball the most NBA ready right now

Just because Ball is the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award doesn’t mean NBA GMs think he’ll be the best player to come out of the 2020 NBA Draft. General managers were also asked which player taken in the 2020 NBA Draft would be the best player five years from now. In that survey, Wiseman finished first. Ball came in second. Edwards and Chicago Bulls pick Patrick Williams finished third and fourth respectively.

Ball has been impressive in limited preseason action. He’s shown off strong passing skills, and proved he can be a threat from long range, knocking down four 3-pointers during Thursday’s win over the Orlando Magic.

