NBA G League Ignite: Daishen Nix breaks out in Game 3 vs. 905
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — On his 19th birthday, Daishen Nix gave himself perhaps the best present anyone could have offered and it resulted in another win for his team.
Just one night after going scoreless, Nix bounced back on Saturday to produce a game-high 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead the NBA G League Ignite to a 113-105 win over the Raptors 905.
He shot 8-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range.
While Nix turned in his best game of the season, Jonathan Kuminga scored 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Jalen Green added 21 points while Isaiah Todd chipped in 14.
With the third game in the books for the Ignite, Rookie Wire took a look at how each of the high-profile prospects performed on Saturday from AdventHealth Arena.
Jalen Green
https://twitter.com/nbagleague/status/1360761098987851776?s=20 For the second straight game, Green finished with 21 points while he added three rebounds and three steals. Green did his work in an efficient way, converting on 7-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range. The 19-year-old scored 18 points alone in the second half and even hit a big 3-pointer with under four minutes to play to put the Ignite up by six points. He continued to look more confident on the floor and that resulted in another big performance. Green once again found success driving hard into the paint and finishing through contact. He had a couple of and-1 opportunities throughout the evening as he went 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Jonathan Kuminga
https://twitter.com/nbagleague/status/1360745151883341831?s=20 Kuminga continued to look like the top player on the Ignite after scoring 23 points and 13 rebounds in a season-high 39 minutes of work in the victory over the 905. He showed off his overall skillset throughout the contest and found success in getting to the free-throw line, going 8-of-11. Ignite head coach Brian Shaw often gushes about the potential of Kuminga and once again complimented his versatility. "He has shown glimpses of what he can do in every aspect of the game," Shaw said. "Whether it's the 3-point shot, driving strong to the basket, pressuring the defense, getting to the free-throw line, his mid-range. He is a nightmare. If they put a smaller guy on him, he can take advantage of that. If they put a bigger guy on him, he can drive around them. "On the defensive end is where he makes his presence known as well. If somebody is hot on the other team, we'll put him on them to try to put the fire out. He got some grown-man rebounds where his head was over the rim when he wanted to go after it. He is the guy out of the young guys that has the body to be physical at the next level." Coming into the G League season, Kuminga was a relatively unknown product to most, but his play is starting to resonate across the basketball landscape. He has a chance to become a top-five pick next year and he is proving why each time he steps onto the court.
Isaiah Todd
https://twitter.com/nbagleague/status/1360770827894063105?s=20 After a subpar debut, in which he scored two points, Todd scored 12 points on Friday and followed that up with 14 points and six rebounds during the win on Saturday. Todd did the majority of his work from beyond the arc, hitting 4-of-5 shots from 3-point range. He has settled in since that debut game and looked to be much more comfortable on the floor. The 19-year-old has performed well on both ends of the floor to start the bubble given his size and athleticism. He gives the team versatility, often holding his own against smaller players, and that is something he wants to bring each night to the floor. "I feel like that is just something that shows itself," Todd said. "You are a basketball player and you're competitive, I feel like I can step up to any plate coach asked me to. If he asked me to switch on the best scorer, switch on the point guard, I'm just going to do my best at all times."
Daishen Nix
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REm02cWuzqM Nix was touted as a player that often makes winning plays, and the birthday boy had plenty of those en route to a 25-point game to lead the Ignite in scoring off the bench. The performance came just one night after going scoreless versus the OKC Blue. In an effort to come out stronger on Saturday, Nix spent time reflecting on that scoreless effort and reset himself a bit. "Before the game, after I didn't do so good last night, I went back to my room, and I meditated and prayed," Nix said. "I kept in contact with my family and that just motivated me and brought up my spirits for this game. In this game, I went out and did what I did. We got the W and we're just ready for the next game." Nix was active on both ends of the floor and had a couple of impressive defensive stops throughout the contest. He possesses a high IQ as the lead guard on the floor and often looks to push the break as often as possible, especially after creating a turnover. Even when Nix isn't scoring, he is often making impact plays and that is something that has impressed Shaw to this point of the season after their third game. "His game isn't just about scoring, he makes winning plays with his hustle," Shaw said. "He has good hands on defense. He gets a lot of steals and he, obviously, distributes the ball to his teammates. ... Him being our leading scorer tonight, it's his birthday today, so he gave himself the best birthday present that one could possibly give to themselves." Perhaps most important, Nix, along with the rest of the Ignite prospects, finished the game on the court and helped put the win on ice. The situation gave the players a great opportunity to learn how to close out games and that will only help their development moving forward.
