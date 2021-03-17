NBA G League Identifies Player Who Called Jeremy Lin 'Coronavirus'

NBA's G League has officially identified the player who called Jeremy Lin "coronavirus" last month. In a recent statement, G League shared that the 32-year-old Taiwanese American basketball player has agreed to deal with the issue in private, according to NBC News.

After an investigation, the NBA G League identified the player who said “coronavirus” toward Jeremy Lin during a game and is handling the matter internally with Lin’s support, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Statement from a G League spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/YaDf6CzjcA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2021

“We’re handling this matter internally, a decision supported by Jeremy Lin,” NBA’s official minor league said. “Lin has met with the player to discuss the escalating racism and violence toward Asian Americans, and the player understands the impact that hearing his comment had on Lin.”In a Facebook post last month, Lin hinted at his experience being called “coronavirus” while out on the court.

“Being an Asian American doesn't mean we don't experience poverty and racism,” he said. “Being a 9 year NBA veteran doesn't protect me from being called ‘coronavirus’ on the court. Being a man of faith doesn't mean I don't fight for justice, for myself and for others. So here we are again, sharing how we feel.” A few days after Lin posted on Facebook, he took to Twitter and claimed he wasn't "not naming or shaming anyone,” according to CBS Sports. “What good does it do in this situation for someone to be torn down? It doesn't make my community safer or solve any of our long-term problems with racism,” Lin wrote. “Fighting ignorance with ignorance will get us nowhere. Sharing our own pain by painting another group of people with stereotypes is NOT the way.” Last month, Lin appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Race in America: A Candid Conversation” to call for minorities to unite as anti-Asian hate crimes continue to rise. Feature Image via Getty

