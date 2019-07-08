NBA free agents 2019: Best remaining players for teams to sign originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kawhi Leonard has taken his talents to the Los Angeles Clippers in NBA free agency, leaving the free-agent market void of elite talent.

For teams still in search of valuable depth for their bench, plenty of quality players still remain. These players likely will come cheap, making them good targets for contending teams that don't have the luxury of much salary cap space.

The Boston Celtics' roster likely is set for now after the recent additions of centers Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier, but there are a few intriguing options available, including veteran forward Kenneth Faried.

Here's a look at the best unsigned free agents (including their age and UFA/RFA status) by position.

POINT GUARD

Tyus Jones, 23, RFA

Jerryd Bayless, 31, UFA

Trey Burke, 26, UFA

Jeremy Lin, 30, UFA









SHOOTING GUARD

Patrick McCaw, 23, RFA (Has reportedly re-signed with Raptors)

Tyreke Evans, 30, UFA

Iman Shumpert, 29, UFA

Avery Bradley, 28, UFA (two years, $9.7 million with Lakers, per Woj)

Justin Holiday, 30, UFA

Lance Stephenson, 28, UFA













SMALL FORWARD

Kelly Oubre Jr., 23, RFA

Lance Thomas, 31, UFA

Corey Brewer, 33, UFA







POWER FORWARD

Ryan Anderson, 31, UFA

Kenneth Faried, 29, UFA





CENTER

Timofey Mozgov, 33, UFA

Kosta Koufos, 30, UFA

Greg Monroe, 29, UFA







