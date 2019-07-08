NBA free agents 2019: Best remaining players for teams to sign
Kawhi Leonard has taken his talents to the Los Angeles Clippers in NBA free agency, leaving the free-agent market void of elite talent.
For teams still in search of valuable depth for their bench, plenty of quality players still remain. These players likely will come cheap, making them good targets for contending teams that don't have the luxury of much salary cap space.
The Boston Celtics' roster likely is set for now after the recent additions of centers Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier, but there are a few intriguing options available, including veteran forward Kenneth Faried.
Here's a look at the best unsigned free agents (including their age and UFA/RFA status) by position.
POINT GUARD
Tyus Jones, 23, RFA
Jerryd Bayless, 31, UFA
Trey Burke, 26, UFA
Jeremy Lin, 30, UFA
SHOOTING GUARD
Patrick McCaw, 23, RFA (Has reportedly re-signed with Raptors)
Tyreke Evans, 30, UFA
Iman Shumpert, 29, UFA
Avery Bradley, 28, UFA (two years, $9.7 million with Lakers, per Woj)
Justin Holiday, 30, UFA
Lance Stephenson, 28, UFA
SMALL FORWARD
Kelly Oubre Jr., 23, RFA
Lance Thomas, 31, UFA
Corey Brewer, 33, UFA
POWER FORWARD
Ryan Anderson, 31, UFA
Kenneth Faried, 29, UFA
CENTER
Timofey Mozgov, 33, UFA
Kosta Koufos, 30, UFA
Greg Monroe, 29, UFA
