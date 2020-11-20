NBA rumors: Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic drawing Lakers, Hawks interest

Report: Bogi drawing interest from Lakers, Hawks in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The post mortem on the failed Bogdan Bogdanovic sign-and-trade deal to the Bucks is not over. The league is investigating the situation and Bogdanovic and his team have no choice but to move on and search out a new landing spot that isn’t Milwaukee.

Sacramento is still part of the equation, but at this point, there would need to be serious reconciliation between the two sides if a team is to be worked out.

There is a good chance Bogdanovic has played his last game in a Kings uniform. It may only be a matter of when he leaves and whether the Kings get anything in return.

In the latest update to the situation at The Athletic, Sam Amick and Eric Nehm drop this interesting piece of information.

“It’s widely known that Antetokounmpo — who will be offered a supermax extension by the Bucks on Friday and has until Dec. 21 to sign it — has been recruiting Bogdanovic to come to Milwaukee. That reality, of course, means he has an added bit of value beyond his basketball talents.”

This was always part of the deal. NBC Sports California reported earlier in the week that Bogdanovic and Antetokounmpo would like to play together. The fact that this deal fell apart is concerning, especially if the decision to pull the plug on the trade came down to a few million dollars.

League sources have also confirmed to NBC Sports California that the Atlanta Hawks are one of the teams in the mix for Bogdanovic’s services. He would fit well in a backcourt with Trae Young and his ability to handle the ball would help alleviate some of the pressure off of the third-year guard.

According to Amick and Nehm, another team to watch out for is the Los Angeles Lakers and there could be additional clubs that line up with the hopes that Bogdanovic can help recruit Antetokounmpo to their city if he hits the free-agent market next summer.

League sources have told NBC Sports California that it’s unlikely that Bogdanovic gives anyone a discounted rate for his services, including the Kings. He signed the richest rookie scale contract at the time when he came to Sacramento prior to the 2017-18 season, but at 28-years-old, this may be his one big payday in the NBA.

Sacramento extended Bogdanovic a $10.66 million qualifying offer on Thursday, which solidifies their restricted free agent rights, but he's looking for a lot more than that on the open market.

The Kings could still use a player at the small forward position with Bogdanovic’s skill set. Unfortunately for the Kings, he has likely priced his way out of Sacramento, especially with Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes already earning more than $20 million per season and De’Aaron Fox due a huge extension in the coming weeks.

This is a fluid situation. The Kings could be very aggressive on the trade market with some of their veteran players on short term deals. Freeing up salary space may cost assets in the way of future draft considerations, but the team has 10 second-round selections over the next five drafts.

It should be an interesting couple of days in Sacramento as we see how general manager Monte McNair conducts business in his first opportunity at the helm of an NBA franchise.