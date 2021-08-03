NBA Free Agency Winners and Losers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aaron Robinson
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.



It has been an eventful first 24 hours of free agency with many teams making significant improvements to their roster to put themselves in position to take a leap heading into next season. There were also some teams who took a swing and a miss and did not land any of their preferred targets. Today, we’re going to dive into what teams made the biggest splash on day one of free agency, and what teams still have some work to do to bolster their roster.

Biggest Winners

Chicago Bulls- The Bulls were already having a great first day of free agency, and that was before they added DeMar DeRozan on Tuesday afternoon. Chicago was able to acquire Derozan in a sign-and-trade with San Antonio, sending back Thaddeus Young, a future first-round pick, and two second-round picks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. On Monday, the Bulls added Lonzo Ball from New Orleans on a four-year $85 million deal, sending Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, and a second-round pick back to New Orleans in a sign-and-trade. Ball was rumored to Chicago for a while, and the Bulls will now have an experienced, but youthful point guard to pair with Zach LaVine and DeRozan in the backcourt. Chicago was also able to add former Lakers guard Alex Caruso on a four-year $37 million deal, giving the Bulls a hard-nosed guard to bolster their bench.

Caruso and Ball played together in Los Angeles for two seasons and they will now be reunited in Chicago as the Bulls will certainly now be in position to take a step forward in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan now gives Chicago a third all-star caliber player to go with LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls now all of a sudden should have one of the most formidable starting lineups in the East with Ball, Lavine, Derozan, Patrick Williams, and Vucevic. Adding Caruso to their bench, and hopefully, a healthy Coby White, the Bulls' top seven will be a force to be reckoned with. White though, will likely miss some time to start the season, due to having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder in June, but adding Derozan, Ball and Caruso will more than hold down the backcourt for as long as White should be out. The Bulls should now be in the conversation to be a top-five seed in the East. They still won’t be favored over Brooklyn or Milwaukee, or probably even Miami, but they should be in that next tier with Philadelphia, Atlanta, New York, Boston, and Washington.

Miami Heat- Until Tuesday afternoon when Chicago acquired DeMar DeRozan, the Heat were clearly the biggest winners through day one of free agency. The biggest reason for this is that they were able to land Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker while retaining their core pieces. Miami was able to pry Lowry from Toronto via a sign-and-trade, sending Goran Dragic to Toronto. The deal is for a reported three years and $90 million according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Tucker, on the other hand, inked a two-year deal worth $15 million, electing to leave Milwaukee after winning an NBA championship just two weeks ago.

Miami was also able to re-sign Duncan Robinson on a five-year $90 million deal, which is the largest contract ever signed by an undrafted player. Robinson has turned into one of the best shooters in the NBA, knocking down 3.5 triples per game at a 40.8% clip last season. The Heat are also closing in on re-signing Jimmy Butler to a 4-year max extension of $184 million. Miami will now have their core of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Robinson locked up for the foreseeable future, with Lowry locked in for the next three years, and Tucker for the next two. Miami, who was ninth in defensive efficiency in 2020-2021 will certainly be one of the league's best defensive teams heading into this upcoming season after adding two defensive-minded veterans who both have won NBA championships, to a team that already had a reputation of being one of the toughest in the league.

Washington Wizards- Though Washington began its work before free agency began on Monday evening, the Wizards have done a great job rebuilding their roster and adding some depth, shooting, and playmaking around star Bradley Beal. The biggest move that Washington made was reportedly adding Spencer Dinwiddie late Monday evening. The terms of the deal have not been announced yet, but should things check out, the Wizards will have added a point guard who averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game in his last full season. Yes, Dinwiddie is coming off of a torn ACL, limiting him to just three games this season, but according to reports, he is fully recovered, so much so that reports were swirling that if Brooklyn reached the NBA Finals, Dinwiddie could possibly have played. If this is true, and he can return to his 2019-2020 form, the Wizards could have just found a diamond in the rough. They also brought in Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell from the Lakers, sending back Russell Westbrook and his unfavorable contract to the Lakers. Anytime you can rid yourself of a bad contract while bringing in young capable pieces, it has to be seen as a positive.

Lastly, Washington added Aaron Holiday on draft day in a trade with Indiana, which will give them a solid backup point guard behind Dinwiddie. Washington will now have more shooting, adding Dinwiddie, Kuzma, KCP, and Holiday, and will be considerably deeper than they were last year, having earned an eight-seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Dinwiddie, KCP, and Kuzma also should fit better alongside Beal from a basketball standpoint because of their ability to space the floor and make three’ at a high clip. Washington still is not a top-five team in the East, but they should be in play for those last two or three seeds in the playoffs come April.

Biggest Losers

Boston Celtics- The Celtics sat back on Monday and watched the Eastern Conference get a lot tougher, while they lost their only key free agent in Evan Fournier to the New York Knicks on a four-year deal worth $78 million. Fournier reportedly wanted to re-sign in Boston, but according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Boston did not want to sign him back at the price that he was requesting. This could mean that Boston knows something that we don't, and they could have another move up their sleeves; but until that happens, this decision is puzzling, to say the least.

Boston did agree to a deal with the Mavericks to acquire Josh Richardson on Friday, and they acquired Al Horford in the deal for Kemba Walker back in June, but that is the end of their moves up to date. Boston finished seventh in the Eastern Conference and lost in five games in the first round of the playoffs to the Brooklyn Nets, and will have a first-year head coach in Ime Udoka and president of basketball operations in Brad Stevens coming into next season. They should get Jaylen Brown back in time for training camp, but Boston will have some work to do to improve their roster if they want to truly contend to get back to the Eastern Conference finals that they reached three times from 2016 to 2020.

Dallas Mavericks- Dallas, like Boston, sat around and watched teams around them get better, while they missed on a few key targets. Dallas was reportedly pursuing Kyle Lowry, who ended up in Miami, and Richaun Holmes who ended up re-signing in Sacramento. Dallas was though, able to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. on a four-year $72 million deal, and they also added Reggie Bullock on a three-year deal worth $30.5 million, who should be a serviceable replacement for the aforementioned Josh Richardson, but barring something unforeseen, this roster as it is presently constructed will look a lot like it did last year, which is not what Mavericks fans hoped for entering this offseason. The clock has not hit zero yet for Dallas, but time is ticking and names are flying off of the board fast, so if Dallas is to make a move, it better be coming soon.

Toronto Raptors- The Raptors saw one of the greatest players in franchise history depart for greener pastures on Monday, as Kyle Lowry elected to sign with the Miami Heat. Lowry is the franchise leader in made three’s, assists, steals, and triple-doubles, and is second in franchise history in points scored, games played, and minutes played to longtime teammate DeMar DeRozan. This officially puts an end to the greatest era in Raptors history as the last piece to the core of that franchise for the better part of the last decade has now departed. Veteran wing Rodney Hood also elected to depart Toronto and sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Toronto is now clearly in rebuild mode after and has even been rumored to be shopping star forward Pascal Siakam. The Raptors have, though, made a commitment to their younger players, signing Gary Trent junior to a three-year $54 million deal, and drafting wings Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton, along with former Louisville guard David Johnson in Thursday’s NBA draft. If these young pieces pan out, and Fred VanVleet continues on the gradual ascension he has been on the last few seasons, the rebuild could be shorter than expected north of the border.

Recommended Stories

  • AP source: DeRozan agrees to $85 million deal with Bulls

    CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bulls made another major upgrade, acquiring high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan a day after adding point guard Lonzo Ball. The Bulls agreed Tuesday to a three-year, $85 million contract with DeRozan as part of a sign-and-trade with San Antonio, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The move is another sign Chicago is serious about contending in the Eastern Conference.

  • Davion Mitchell with a deep 3 vs the Golden State Warriors

    Davion Mitchell (Sacramento Kings) with a deep 3 vs the Golden State Warriors, 08/03/2021

  • Jazz signing Hassan Whiteside

    In 2016, Jazz center Rudy Gobert tweeted, "You can have good stats but hurt your team... numbers do lie sometimes."

  • 'Having a trampoline is b------t': Super shoes controversy reignited by world-record shattering star Karsten Warholm

    In the wake of arguably the greatest track race in Olympic history, 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm ignited a row about shoe technology when he called his nearest rival’s super spikes "b-------".

  • NBA free agency: Projected starting lineup for Bulls with Lonzo Ball

    When free agency began on Monday, one of the first biggest dominos to fall was a sign-and-trade that sent Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls.

  • Knicks remaining PG targets and their creative contract flexibility | SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley breaks down the Knicks remaining options that they could target at point guard: Dennis Schroder, Reggie Jackson and possibly Collin Sexton. Begley also notes that the Knicks were very creative in their recent signings of Derrick Rose, Taj Gibson, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel. He shares that they still have roughly $8 million left in cap room and each player's contract isn't full guaranteed and had team options for their final years of their deals.

  • Lakers sign Kendrick Nunn to two-year deal

    The Los Angeles Lakers are adding another scoring guard in Kendrick Nunn.

  • Adell's 3 RBIs in season debut help Angels beat Rangers 11-3

    Top prospect Jo Adell drove in three runs and had three hits in his season debut for the Los Angeles Angels, and that wasn’t even what impressed manager Joe Maddon the most. Adell had a tiebreaking two-run double in the third inning to put the Angels ahead to stay, then added an RBI single over a drawn-in infield in a four-run seventh of an 11-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. The 10th overall pick of the 2017 draft came back from a 1-2 count to walk in his first at-bat — which Adell and Maddon both called his best of the night — and his third hit was another double in the ninth.

  • Kings' OT shot vs. Warriors hits behind backboard, goes viral

    Matt Coleman had a strong game aside from one shot in particular that he'd probably like to forget.

  • AP sources: Pac-12, Big 12 commissioners consider alliances

    The commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 met Tuesday to discuss how the conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging. Two people with knowledge of the meeting said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and George Kliavkoff from the Pac-12 were discussing the potential for strategic planning between the two conferences. The Big 12 is trying to regroup after being stunned by Texas and Oklahoma’s decision to move to the Southeastern Conference.

  • Senate to push $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill to passage

    Michele Nellenbach, Bipartisan Policy Center Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, joins Yahoo Finance to the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the upcoming expiration of the eviction&nbsp;moratorium.

  • US, 3 unbeaten teams set for Olympic men's basketball semis

    They believe they are the best basketball team at the Olympics, too good to consider anything but gold. Australia and France already have this summer. The U.S. is the only team left that has won Olympic gold, but the other three teams think this is their time.

  • Duncan Robinson Signs Largest Contract Ever For Undrafted NBA Player

    NBA free agency season began Monday (August 2) and is already in full swing. Several players across the league have made some splashes, and that includes former Michigan basketball standout Duncan Robinson, who, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, re-signed with the Miami Heat on a five-year deal — the largest ever for an undrafted player — worth $90 million. Duncan Robinson – host of the @TheLongshotPod – has agreed to a 5-year, $90M contract to stay with the Miami Heat, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN.

  • What we know: Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya refused to leave Japan, Tokyo Olympics

    Here is the latest on the situation involving Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who said she was being forced to leave Japan and refused.

  • Slow slog in U.S. Senate for $1 trillion infrastructure bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate made gradual progress on Tuesday on a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill to upgrade roads, bridges, mass transit and broadband services as the Democratic and Republican leaders squabbled over debate on amendments. The legislation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisan-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-02, which is backed by President Joe Biden, marked a rare bipartisan effort in a Senate that is split 50-50 between the two parties. Two days into the debate, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell clashed over the pace of progress on the bill, which appeared headed toward passage but which is still is open to amendments.

  • Why the Cubs and Nationals fire sales are signs of a new type of rebuild in MLB

    The historic purge of talent comes with a tacit acknowledgment that they needed to rebuild differently.

  • Chinese beat Biles, take gold and silver in balance beam

    Guan Chenchen won the gold medal in the balance beam, edging out teammate Tang Xijing. “I actually never expected that I would get a medal,” Guan said. The Chinese men's gymnastics team claimed a total of six medals — more than any other nation.

  • Lakers re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker ($32M), signing Kendrick Nunn ($10M)

    The Lakers had been loading up on minimum salaries

  • Dwayne Haskins has been “surprisingly good” in Steelers camp

    When it’s time to replace Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers may not have to look far for his replacement. His replacement may already be on the roster. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com writes that Dwayne Haskins has been “surprisingly good” in practice. Kaboly adds that Haskins has been the team’s “best play-action passer,” and that his accuracy and [more]

  • Lexi Thompson's caddie can't finish opening round in Tokyo due to extreme heat

    It felt like 105 degrees on Wednesday at the at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.