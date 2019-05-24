NBA free agency: Why Jalen Rose says Klay Thompson stays with Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson made it clear he wasn't happy he was left off all three All-NBA teams. Behind the scenes, the front office should be sharing high fives.

Thompson's omission saves Golden State at least $30 million this offseason. He's no longer eligible for a $221 million super-max contract. The biggest deal he could sign with the team in free agency is for five years and $191 million now.

And the perceived snub by some nearly guarantees Thompson signs with the Warriors, Jalen Rose believes.

"I've never believed he was leaving, but now I know he ain't leaving," Rose said on Jalen & Jacoby. "You just lost out on 30 (million) because you didn't make All-NBA. If you leave, you'll get a four-year deal instead of a five-year deal, which would cost you another $30 million.

"I really now can almost guarantee that he's gonna stay with the team."

Here's why @jalenrose can almost guarantee Klay Thompson isn't leaving the Warriors @djacoby pic.twitter.com/q6KEyrSRsk — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) May 24, 2019

Co-host David Jacoby then asked Rose if he believes the Warriors will offer Klay the max.

"Yes," Rose said emphatically. "Yes. Yes. Yes, yes."

Throughout the season, Thompson has made every indication he wants to be a Warrior for life. He and the team can take the first steps in making that happen with a hefty, long-term contract in the coming months.