NBA free agency: Warriors could target these forwards for next season

The Warriors will go into the 2020-21 season with positional needs to shore up their depth if they intend to make a run at the title. If Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are healthy next season, the front office will have to mix and match with what they already have filling out the roster, with the new additions they can bring in on limited money.

At their disposal, the Warriors will only have the taxpayer mid-level exception and minimum contracts to hand out to unrestricted free agents. So what areas do they need to address the roster?

On Tuesday we examined the guards that could interest the Warriors. A more pressing need, however, is their depleted wing situation. Andrew Wiggins currently stands as their only true small forward on the current roster. The Warriors had hoped Eric Paschall could morph into a wing, rather than a power forward, but as of now, he seems more comfortable in the four spot.

Juan Toscano-Anderson could also provide some needed defense and rebounding from that position as well from the back end of the rotation.

Here is a list of unrestricted veteran small forwards that the Warriors could eye to fill their wing depth.

CLICK HERE FOR NINE FORWARDS WARRIORS COULD TARGET IN FREE AGENCY

