NBA free agency: Warriors could target these guards for next season

The Warriors will go into the 2020-21 season with positional needs to shore up their depth if they intend to make a run at the title. If Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are healthy next season, the front office will have to mix and match with what they already have filling out the roster, with the new additions they can bring in on limited money.

At their disposal, the Warriors will only have the taxpayer midlevel exception and minimum contracts to hand out to unrestricted free agents. So what areas do they need to address the roster?

One particular area could be their backup guards. As of now, the only replacements behind Curry on the roster are young, unproven players in Ky Bowman and Jordan Poole. While the Warriors will have a very hard time replacing the role of Shaun Livingston any time soon, it would be beneficial to at least have one veteran to spell Curry.

As for backing up Thompson, the Warriors have a nice piece in Damion Lee, and a young, mostly unknown player in Mychal Mulder. Adding depth to go with Lee to be Thompson's understudy could be essential given the severity of the injury that Klay is recovering from.

Here is a list of unrestricted veteran guards that the Warriors could eye to fill their guard depth.

