The Warriors will go into the 2020-21 season with positional needs to shore up their depth if they intend to make a run at the title. If Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are healthy next season, the front office will have to mix and match with what they already have filling out the roster.

At their disposal, the Warriors will only have the taxpayer mid-level exception and minimum contracts to hand out to unrestricted free agents. So what areas do they need to address the roster?

This week we already examined the guards and wings that could interest the Warriors. The center position definitely could use another piece as well.

Kevon Looney was supposed to be a major factor in the frontcourt, but injuries derailed his season and unfortunately, there always will be question marks about his durability moving forward.

Marquese Chriss came out of nowhere and blossomed into the guy that might be holding down the starting center spot next season. Alen Smailagic is way too young and raw to be expected to make a major contribution next season, and the Warriors will be reluctant to use Draymond Green at center too much during the regular season. So the team will need at least one more big, preferably of veteran status, to add to their depth.

NBA free agency: Warriors could target these big men for next season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area