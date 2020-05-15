If things were going as scheduled, NBA free agency would be starting about a month and a half from now. But these are not normal times, and any schedule that was once conceived is no longer valid.

Important NBA dates are not the only things that will be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, as the financial ramifications of any lost games or games without fans will be significant.

How will this change the NBA salary cap? Will teams be more frugal with their payroll with all their financial losses? These are some important questions that will have to be answered at some point.

[RELATED: Warriors' culture appeals to veterans, youngsters]

In the meantime, however, the Warriors are preparing to enter an offseason in which they will have a high draft pick, and not much salary flexibility as they will be a luxury tax team yet again. Unless the Warriors were to make significant moves to shed money, they will only have the ability to sign veteran free agents with the tax-payer midlevel exception, and veteran minimum contracts.

Here are some unrestricted free agent possibilities to fill veteran roles, with their 2019-20 stats and age at during the 2020-21 season. Some of them are definitely more realistic than others.

NBA free agency: Warriors' best targets for 2020 NBA offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area