NBA Free Agency Tracker: Rumors, news, deals and signings

The 2018 NBA free agency season is in full swing, with superstar players signing with news teams for bigger contracts and better deals.

Free agency is set to begin at midnight on 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday, July 1. Players cannot officially sign contracts until noon on Friday, July 6.

The biggest fish in the 2018 NBA Free Agency pool is LeBron James, who is expected to opt-out of his deal in Cleveland and will pick from a short list of potential suitors.

Other big-name free agents include Kings' DeMarcus Cousins and Thunder forward Paul George, as well as the potential of a Kawhi Leonard trade.

2018 NBA FREE AGENCY TRACKER:

Rumors, news and notes



NEWS (6/29): DeAndre Jordan has informed the Clippers that he will opt out of the rest of his deal. He's now free to negotiate with any team, but the Mavericks are the perceived favorite. (ESPN)



NEWS (6/29): LeBron James has informed the Cavaliers that we will decline his player option, making him an unrestricted free agent. This means the race for his services is officially on. (ESPN)

RUMOR (6/29): Knicks center Enes Kanter is expected to exercise his $18.6 million player option, returning to the team next season. However, Kanter himself responded to the report, denying anything has taken place yet. (Yahoo)

RUMOR (6/28): The Lakers are obviously very interested in Kawhi Leonard, but young forward Brandon Ingram has not been made available in any trade talks. (LA Times)

RUMOR (6/28):Kawhi Leonard reportedly reached out to LeBron James to detail his interest in joining forces together. (Yahoo)

RUMOR (6/28): The Celtics are very much interested in trading for Kawhi Leonard, but Jaylen Brown is not being discussed as part of a potential trade package. (Boston Globe)

RUMOR (6/28): The Lakers and 76ers are pressing the Spurs to get involved in making a trade for Kawhi Leonard. Celtics and Clippers are also in the mix for Leonard. (New York Times)

Story Continues

RUMOR (6/28): The Mavericks have rescinded their qualifying offer on center Salah Mejri, opening up more room for a potential signing of DeAndre Jordan. (Yahoo)

RUMOR (6/28): Clippers free agent DeAndre Jordan is the primary free agent target of the Mavericks. Jordan is from Texas and played collegiate ball at Texas A&M. (ESPN)

RUMOR (6/28): The Pacers have nearly $20 million in cap space and could potentially make an offer to Magic restricted free agent Aaron Gordon. (ESPN)

RUMOR (6/28): Don't expect Kristaps Porzingis to ask for a trade from the Knicks. The relationship between the unicorn center and the team has improved. (ESPN)

NEWS (6/27): Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic has been sent a qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent beginning July 1. (ESPN)

NEWS/RUMOR (6/27): Bulls wing Zach LaVine was sent a qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent. but the Kings are reportedly interested in pursuing his services. (Chicago Tribune)

2018 NBA FREE AGENCY TRACKER:

Players who signed with new teams

2018 NBA FREE AGENCY TRACKER:

Players who re-signed with 2017-18 team

MORE WIZARDS FREE AGENCY NEWS: