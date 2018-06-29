NBA free agency: The top 50 players on the market

1. SF LeBron James

Age: 33

The planet’s best player is once again at the forefront of the NBA offseason. Cleveland will do everything it can to keep him for another year — hence drafting defensive-minded point guard Collin Sexton — but as things stand, it’s hard to imagine LeBron returning. James is about two things: rings, aka legacy, and brand. The Lakers — with Magic Johnson as the ultimate blueprint for developing an iconic global brand — have a terrific young core highlighted by Brandon Ingram, but will they use some of those young commodities in a trade to acquire All-Star talent? James opted out of his Cavs deal Friday.

Fits with: Lakers, Cavs, Rockets, Spurs

2. SF Kevin Durant

Age: 29

The two-time Finals MVP is perhaps the premier scorer in the league. Durant can score in a variety of ways and is a bona fide rim protector at the forefront of the Warriors’ defensive switching philosophy. KD is expected to sign a long-term deal with the Warriors after opting out of his current contract to become a free agent.

Fits with: Warriors

Paul George opted out of his $20.7 million deal with the Thunder on Thursday. (AP)

3. SF Paul George

Age: 28

George is an excellent player who is comfortable playing second fiddle to another superstar. That is the argument for returning to the Thunder to play alongside Russell Westbrook. The Lakers, however, also make sense. PG is from L.A. and he could potentially team with LeBron. George is a dominant on-ball and help defender who creates deflections and shrinks the court. He’s also a three-level scorer who puts a ton of pressure on opposing defenses as a playmaker. George opted out of his $20.7 million deal with the Thunder on Thursday.

Fits with: Thunder, Lakers, Rockets, 76ers

4. PG Chris Paul

Age: 33

Flanked by MVP candidate James Harden and lob-catching machine Clint Capela, Paul enjoyed a fantastic season in Houston, averaging 18.6 points and 7.9 assists while shooting a career-high 91.9 percent from the free-throw line. An elite defender who makes everyone around him better, CP3 might have reached his first NBA Finals if not for a devastating leg injury in Game 5 against the Warriors. Paul, who is unrestricted, wants the max, and the Rockets may have to oblige. What does that mean exactly? A five-year, $205 million contract in which Paul would earn $46.7 million in the final year.

Fits with: Rockets, Pacers, Pelicans

5. C DeMarcus Cousins

Age: 27

Before tearing his Achilles, there was no question that the Pelicans were going to offer Cousins, who averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists, a five-year maximum contract. But Anthony Davis played like an MVP without him and then New Orleans swept Portland in the first-round of the Western Conference playoffs. Cousins is a phenomenal player, but he’s limited defensively, doesn’t protect the rim, can’t play fast and is recovering from a serious injury. That’s not to say he shouldn’t get big-time dollars — because he will — but it may not be from New Orleans. The Pels could either let him walk, give him a two-year deal or perhaps orchestrate a sign-and-trade.

Fits with: Pelicans, Mavericks, Lakers

6. C Clint Capela (restricted)

Age: 24

Capela was fantastic for the Rockets in the playoffs, highlighting his rare defensive versatility, shot-blocking and gazelle-like rim-running capacity. The native of Switzerland still has enormous potential given his rare size, length, coordination and overall athletic ability. He will be one of the most coveted free agents on the market. Capela’s 65.2 percent shooting — almost entirely in the paint — led the league.

Fits with: Rockets, Mavericks, Lakers, Suns

7. PF Aaron Gordon (restricted)

Age: 22

Gordon is coming off a very strong season with the Magic, showcasing his athleticism and ball-handling, while displaying an improved scoring punch (17.6 points per game). It would behoove Orlando to retain Gordon, and GM John Hammond knows it. The No. 4 overall pick in 2014 should enjoy a stellar market. The Magic could give Gordon — who converted 33.6 percent of his 3-pointers, including shooting 39 percent on catch-and-shoot opportunities from 3-point territory — an unmatchable max, which would start at $25.3 million per year, or the franchise could let the power forward test the market.

Fits with: Magic, Mavericks, Suns, Pacers

Julius Randle may not fit in the Lakers’ rebuilding plan this summer. (AP)

8. PF Julius Randle (restricted)

Age: 23

Randle got in great shape, embraced his role and became a vastly improved all-around player this past season. He can rebound, run the floor, make a jumper and defend in small lineups. After the All-Star break, the former Kentucky star averaged 19.5 points on 55.5 percent shooting, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He also played in all 82 games. Will the Lakers — who can create $70 million in cap space to sign two max players this summer — re-sign the former lottery pick? The Lakers have extended a $5.6 million qualifying offer to Randle, who still has his Bird Rights.

Fits with: Lakers, Mavericks, Suns, Pacers

9. C DeAndre Jordan

Age: 29

Jordan — who has a $24.1 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers — may have had his lowest block rate, but he’s still a valuable rim protector and powerful finisher who ranked second in the NBA (behind Andre Drummond) with 15.2 rebounds per game. Jordan, a two-time All-Defensive First Team selection, remains a valuable roll man, finishing in the 84th percentile for points per rolling possession, down from 99.1 the previous year but still very good.

Fits with: Clippers, Mavericks, Lakers

10. PG Isaiah Thomas

Age: 29

Thomas is the rarest of rare: An All-NBA selection who was traded not once, but twice in less than a year. At 29, Thomas retains tangible value as a playmaking dynamo capable of disrupting any defense. The health of his hip is a concern, but Thomas enjoyed a productive 17-game stretch with the Lakers after the trade deadline, flashing his trademark herky-jerky game in a reserve role.

Fits with: Suns, Pelicans, Lakers, Bulls

11. PG Tyreke Evans

Age: 28

Evans is coming off a terrific season with Memphis in which he shot 39.9 percent from 3-point range while averaging 19.4 points and 5.2 assists per game. A physical lead guard who can play off the ball as well, the 6-foot-6 Evans can really rebound (5.1 per game) and excels in the open floor. The 2009-10 Rookie of the Year could be a boon to any playoff team in the hunt. The bottom line: His revamped shooting stroke is a plus, and he continues to be a high-level playmaker.

Fits with: Mavericks, Celtics, Nuggets, 76ers, Lakers, Pacers

12. SF Jabari Parker (restricted)

Age: 23

Parker has endured a tumultuous four years in Milwaukee, including two ACL tears and a disappointing 2018 playoffs in which he often looked disengaged and disinterested. Milwaukee had a -8.3 net rating with Parker on the floor during the postseason, per Basketball Reference. In fact, the Bucks were outscored by 4.3 points per 100 possessions with Parker on the floor, according to Basketball Reference. If healthy, the former second overall pick remains an outstanding offensive talent, capable of putting up big numbers as a scorer and rebounder. But his health and effort have been perplexing, and there are defensive questions.

Fits with: Bucks, Bulls, Pistons

13. PG Zach LaVine (restricted)

Age: 23

A sensational athlete with great size and length at 6-5 with a 6-8 wingspan, LaVine — a former lottery pick — has bona fide All-Star ability … if he can stay healthy. LaVine returned from a torn ACL this season and played 24 game with Chicago, but he is young and dynamic enough to warrant a sizable contract. He is great in transition and shoots well enough to play some combo as well. Interest will be robust for the young guard, but because he is restricted, the Bulls can match any offer sheet he signs.

Fits with: Lakers, Kings, Pacers

14. PF Derrick Favors

Age: 26

Favors is a terrific rebounder (12.9 rebounds per 100 possessions) who blocks shots and scores well in the paint, but can also step away from the basket a little bit as well. The No. 3 overall pick in 2010 has been a consistent, if not spectacular, performer for Utah, which clearly wants to retain him at the right price.

Fits with: Jazz, Bucks, Wizards

15. SF Trevor Ariza

Age: 32

Ariza wants his money, and someone is likely to give it to him. A quality 3-and-D wing who is very well liked by teammates, Ariza has been crucial to the Rockets’ success. The former UCLA star will be highly coveted on the open market.

Fits with: Rockets, Pelicans, Thunder

16. C Jusuf Nurkic (restricted)

Age: 23

Nurkic is a solid five, a physical presence who allowed the Portland Trail Blazers to invert the floor a little bit because of his extended shooting range and adequate passing ability. “Nurk” is a very good rebounder as well, collecting nine per game last season. If he can become a more consistent performer, Nurkic has the tools to become one of the better centers in the NBA.

Fits with: Trail Blazers, Kings, Wizards, Pelicans

17. SG Avery Bradley

Age: 27

Bradley is a defensive wizard and easily one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. Capable of knocking down 3-pointers, Bradley — who has not played since March 13 because of abdominal surgery — is a playmaker and deft combo man. In terms of available two-way two-guards, he is the cream of the crop this summer. Will he accept the mid-level exception though?

Fits with: Pelicans, Thunder, 76ers

18. PG Rajon Rondo

Age: 32

“Playoff Rondo” is coming off a terrific postseason in which he helped the New Orleans Pelicans sweep the Portland Trail Blazers in the first-round. When engaged, few players are better passers or more effective running the pick-and-roll. He also helped Anthony Davis with open looks and perfectly timed lobs. Rondo should garner plenty of interest.

Fits with: Pelicans, Pacers, Hornets, Jazz, Lakers

19. SG Will Barton

Age: 27

A scoring microwave who gets buckets at all three levels, the 6-foot-6 Barton can start or come off the bench, with nearly identical role splits for the Nuggets last season. A reliable 3-point shooter who has connected on 37 percent of his threes each of the past two seasons, Barton can expect a healthy market for his services.

Fits with: Nuggets, Pacers, 76ers, Magic

J.J. Redick’s 3-point shooting will always have value. (AP)

20. SG J.J. Redick

Age: 34

Redick had a terrific season in Philly, averaging a career-high 17.1 points while knocking down 42 percent of his threes. An efficient scorer who spreads the floor and competes defensively, he can help a contender. Money could be a vital factor for Redick, whose days to grab a nice deal may be dwindling.

Fits with: 76ers, Nets, Cavs, Lakers, Magic, Suns

21. PG Marcus Smart (restricted)

Age: 24

Smart is a rugged defensive ace with the ability to play bully-ball at the rim. He has been a force on the Celtics’ second unit as a rebounder and defender with relentless energy and effort. The former Oklahoma State star ranked fourth in the league in defensive win shares, per NBA.com. Smart has been very clear about wanting to get his money.

Fits with: Mavericks, Celtics, Suns, Pacers, Bulls

22. SG Rodney Hood (restricted)

Age: 25

Hood struggled in his Cavs tenure, but the former first-round pick is a scorer and capable defender. As he displayed in Utah, Hood can knock down 3-pointers (38.9 percent in 2017-18 before his trade to Cleveland) and has a nice pull-up game as well. Hood also has a post-up game that can be useful. Bottom line: He needs to rediscover the confidence that allowed him to score nearly 17 points in 27.8 minutes per game for a Jazz team that made the playoffs.

Fits with: Cavs, Pacers, Bulls, Pelicans

23. PF Montrezl Harrell (restricted)

Age: 24

Harrell is one of the most active, physical bigs in the league, averaging 8.5 rebounds per 36 minutes. A true four who deploys his length and quick leaping ability to block shots and finish at the basket, Harrell is coming into his own as a bona fide starter.

Fits with: Clippers, Bucks, Pacers, Nets, Knicks, Bulls

24. PG Fred VanVleet (restricted)

Age: 24

A serviceable backup point guard with spot-starting ability, VanVleet is an excellent long-range shooter (41.4 percent on 3-pointers) and passer (5.8 assists per 36 minutes). Despite his lack of size (6 feet, 195 pounds), VanVleet competes defensively and uses his basketball acumen as an effective pick-and-roll operator.

Fits with: Raptors, Thunder, Jazz, Rockets, Wizards, Suns, Heat, Bulls, Pelicans

25. PG Dante Exum (restricted)

Age: 22

Exum’s tenure in Utah has been marred by injuries, but the former No. 5 overall pick in 2015 likely earned some money with a productive 14 games in 2017-18 after returning from shoulder surgery. An effective finisher and playmaker, the 6-6 Australian is young enough and finally healthy — he has missed more than half of Utah’s games in three years — so he should command a decent contract.

Fits with: Jazz, Wizards, Grizzlies, Thunder, Heat, Magic, Pacers

26. SG Dwyane Wade

Age: 36

Wade has made it abundantly clear he will only play for the Heat should he return for another season. He may not be “Flash” anymore, but the 36-year-old future Hall of Famer mustered up enough playoff magic for the Heat to give the good folks of South Beach one more season of Wade.

Fits with: Heat

27. SG Wayne Ellington

Age: 30

A former first-round pick, Ellington, 30, has quietly put together two efficient seasons in Miami, resurrecting a once-dwindling career. A great shooter who excels coming off pin-downs and as a one-dribble pull-up man, Ellington averaged a career-high 11.2 points while shooting 39.2 percent from 3-point range. He also recorded a career high 58.8 true-shooting percentage. An energetic guard who spreads the floor and serves as a secondary ball-handler if necessary — and an adequate defender — the former Tar Heel should have no problem securing a multi-year deal.

Fits with: Heat, 76ers, Lakers, Clippers, Pelicans, Nuggets, Timberwolves, Jazz, Pacers

28. PF Dirk Nowitzki

Age: 40

We all know Dirk is committed to finishing his career in Dallas. The future Hall of Famer can still spread the floor with his 3-point shooting and pick-and-pop ability. The Mavs hold a team option on Nowitzki. They could decline it and use the $4.4 million exception to retain Nowitzki for another year.

Fits with: Mavericks

29. SF Rudy Gay

Age: 33

Gay is betting on himself after declining his $8.8 million player option with the Spurs. While he isn’t the scorer he once was, Gay can still get buckets, and as he showed in San Antonio, he can still guard. The 2006 lottery pick would be a welcome addition to a contender looking for a veteran wing who can provide lineup flexibility as a small four-man.

Fits with: Pacers, Pistons, Timberwolves, Jazz, Bulls

30. SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Age: 25

KCP had a decent — albeit hardly normal — season with the Lakers because he was commuting to play home games from jail after a probation violation. A solid shooter (38.3 percent from three, 78.9 percent on free-throws) who can guard two spots, he is best as a reserve 3-and-D specialist. Without question, KCP should have taken the five-year, $80 million offer from Detroit last summer.

Fits with: Lakers, Grizzlies, Pelicans, Jazz

31. PF Luc Mbah a Moute

Age: 31

A top-flight defender who can make a three, Mbah a Moute is a bigger version of Trevor Ariza: a valuable reserve who makes winning plays. He will garner interest from contending teams looking to add defensive versatility.

Fits with: Rockets, Pacers, Pistons, Grizzlies

Brook Lopez lays the ball up against Jazz center Rudy Gobert during an April game. (AP)

32. C Brook Lopez

Age: 30

Lopez remains one of the more skilled — if not physically imposing — centers in the league. He can shoot (34.5 percent from 3-point range) and pass, while also providing a shot-blocking lift. However, 41 percent of his field-goal attempts came from 3-point land last year, which will be too high for certain roster constructions. The Lakers hold his Bird Rights, which means they can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him.

Fits with: Lakers, Nets, Hawks, Bulls, Spurs

33. SF Kyle Anderson (restricted)

Age: 24

“Slow Mo” is a very good playmaker, if not a reliable shooter. However, Anderson shot a career-high 55.6 percent from 2-point range last season and posted a career-high 5.2 assists per 100 possessions. He has a $4.7 million qualifying offer that will make him restricted the Spurs are expected to submit as early as Friday.

Fits with: Spurs, Pacers, Bucks, Knicks

34. SG Marco Belinelli

Age: 32

After his February buyout with Atlanta, Belinelli played an instrumental role down the stretch for the 76ers, hitting clutch shots, playmaking and proving to be a pesky defender. An experienced, cagey veteran, Belinelli would be a great addition to any team in the hunt.

Fits with: 76ers, Lakers, Cavs, Spurs, Warriors, Celtics, Nuggets, Jazz, Pacers, Mavericks

35. SG Joe Harris

Age: 26

Harris had a career year in Brooklyn, draining long-range shots, hitting pull-up jumpers and showing that he is a willing defender. A quality locker-room presence who is as low maintenance as he is productive, Harris won’t have any trouble finding a home this summer.

Fits with: Warriors, Hawks, Cavs, Nets, Celtics, Nuggets, Timberwolves, Jazz, Suns, Pacers, Mavericks

36. PF Michael Beasley

Age: 29

Beasley was productive for the woeful Knicks, averaging over 13.2 points and nearly 5.6 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game. A versatile scorer who has retained his quick first step, the No. 2 overall pick in 2008 has value as a reserve three/four who can add offensive punch to a second unit.

Fits with: Knicks, Hawks, Suns, Nuggets

37. PG Elfrid Payton (restricted)

Age: 24

The 10th overall pick of the Magic in 2014, Payton is a decent playmaker and capable defender, but his lack of shooting and shaky focus have been key issues throughout his first four seasons. Payton had some quality starts after being dealt to Phoenix at the trade deadline, and the Suns have a challenging decision to make on his future with the team.

Fits with: Suns, Lakers, Rockets, Celtics, Hornets

38. C Greg Monroe

Age: 28

Monroe is a non-shooter, but he’s still an effective scorer, passer and rebounder despite lacking explosiveness and quick-twitch leaping ability. His per-36 averages are still very good — 19.2 points, 12 rebounds and 4.3 assists — yet he’s started just 14 games the past two seasons. The former Georgetown standout can still provide a lift in a backup role.

Fits with: Celtics, Pelicans, Thunder, Cavs, Grizzlies, Spurs

39. PF Ersan Ilyasova

Age: 31

Ilyasova played well for Philly after his buyout from Atlanta, knocking down 3-pointers (36.1 percent), rebounding (nearly seven boards in just 24 minutes) and defending at a decent level. He is a classic stretch four who can also play the three.

Fits with: 76ers, Rockets, Nuggets, Pistons

40. PG Shabazz Napier

Age: 26

A pesky defender and crafty finisher around the basket, Napier’s quickness and overall activity make up for his deficiencies — namely his size (6-1, 175) and shooting (39.5 percent career shooter). With Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and first-round draft choice Anfernee Simons, Portland has plenty of guards, but Napier certainly has a market.

Fits with: Magic, Pelicans, Rockets, Wizards, Grizzlies, Thunder, Suns

41. C Kyle O’Quinn

Age: 28

A valuable reserve who grinds defensively and has improved his range as a respectable pick-and-pop guy to 18 feet, O’Quinn can easily give 12-15 quality minutes a night. He shot a career-best 58.2 percent for the Knicks last year.

Fits with: Knicks, Suns, Wizards, Bulls

42. SG Jamal Crawford

Age: 38

On the wrong side of 30 but still rolling, Crawford remains a microwave. After a good five-year run with the Clippers in which he earned two Sixth Man of the Year awards, Crawford had a Jekyll and Hyde campaign in Minnesota, hitting just 33.1 percent of his threes. He remains an excellent locker-room guy and can still provide 15-20 productive minutes a night.

Fits with: Pacers, Raptors, Clippers, Lakers, Hornets, Thunder, Suns, Bulls, Mavericks, 76ers

43. C Amir Johnson

Age: 31

Johnson is a crafty veteran who can still play a little. A physical rebounder and defender, he is a valuable reserve for a contender or a young team in need of a vet.

Fits with: 76ers, Bulls, Nets, Hawks, Raptors

44. SG Lance Stephenson

Age: 27

With the Pacers declining his team option, “Born Ready” has an opportunity to play the market. A deft passer and playmaker who can score when needed, the versatile Stephenson is best suited for a team willing to look past some of his previous antics.

Fits with: Hornets, Raptors, Thunder, Grizzlies

45. SF Mario Hezonja

Age: 23

Hezonja, the fifth pick in the 2015 draft — ahead of Devin Booker, Myles Turner and Terry Rozier — is coming off his most productive NBA season, flashing a dose of the natural scoring ability (15.7 points per 36 minutes) that made him so coveted three years ago. The Magic will have to decide if his trajectory continues to point upward. If GM John Hammond says no, Hezonja will have a host of teams looking to take a flier on a talented young wing who could still pan out.

Fits with: Magic, Mavericks, Pistons, Grizzlies, Kings, Knicks, Hawks, Rockets, Clippers

46. PF Ed Davis

Age: 29

The former Tar Heel is a rim protector and rebounder who averaged a career-best 7.1 boards in 36 minutes for Portland this past season. Davis still runs the floor well and has a deft touch around the basket with his left hand.

Fits with: Trail Blazers, 76ers, Raptors, Grizzlies, Pistons, Celtics

47. PF Jerami Grant

Age: 24

Grant comes off a highly productive season for OKC. The former Syracuse star has fresh legs and plays with a certain bounce and burst on both ends that would benefit several teams.

Fits with: Thunder, Bulls, Pacers, Magic

48. SF Doug McDermott

Age: 26

McDermott played really well in Dallas, knocking down 49.4 percent of his triples in 26 games. He’s bound to get paid by a team looking to add a pick-and-pop, pin-down and trail 3-point shooter who can spread the floor. The Mavs pulled the $9.8 million qualifying offer on “Dougie McBuckets,” meaning the 26-year-old is officially an unrestricted free agent.

Fits with: Mavericks, Pacers, Rockets, Magic, Bucks

49. C Aron Baynes

Age: 31

Baynes morphed into a knockdown 3-point shooter during the playoffs, which would add considerable value should he continue that trend. A physical center who guards the post well, the Aussie’s limited dexterity and lateral quickness make him more suitable for a reserve role. It appears to be all but a formality that Celtics GM Danny Ainge will retain Baynes.

Fits with: Celtics

50. C Nerlens Noel

Age: 24

This is a make-or-break year for the former Kentucky star. Noel turned down a four-year, $70 million offer from the Mavericks last year and has yet to realize the potential that made him the sixth pick in the 2013 draft. A natural shot-blocker with quick feet and even quicker second-jump ability, Noel could still help a team in the right situation.

Fits with: Warriors, Spurs, Wizards, Suns, Pistons, Kings, Hawks

