NBA Free Agency Rumors: Tyreke Evans Meeting With Lakers, Also Met With Thunder

After a frenzied first few days of free agency, where there were over a $1 billion in contract agreed to, there is some clarity going into the summer as teams shed salary and attempt to boost their chances to dethrone the Golden State Warriors.

The biggest names in the game have been taken off the board, starting with LeBron James signing a $154 million to go west and play with the Los Angeles Lakers. Chris Paul re-upped with the Houston Rockets on a max deal, Kevin Durant is back with the Warriors and Paul George decided to stay in Oklahoma City for the near future.

There are still some value out there in the market, with injured star DeMarcus Cousins and restricted free agents Marcus Smart and Clint Capela still coveted by teams.

Players can agree to deals officially, but can sign deals until noon on July 6.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

12 p.m.

• Tyreke Evans are meeting with the Lakers today after meetig with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. (Chris Haynes, ESPN.com)

• Free agent guard J.J. Redick re-signs with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year deal. Deal could be worth $12–13 million. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

11 a.m.

•Lakers restricted free agent Julius Randle has not received an offer yet, but is expected to meet with team on Monday. (Shams Charania, Yahoo! Sports)

• Sources describe the Lakers' proposals for Kawhi Leonard as "underwhelming," with one exec saying the offers as "flat-out unacceptable." (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

• The Spurs have interest in 76ers' Dario Saric and Robert Covington, but would keep Leonard if they can't find right deal. (Jeff McDonald, San Antonio Express-News)

7 a.m.

• The San Antonio Spurs are setting their price for Leonard for any team, including the Philadelphia 76ers, who want to trade for the All-Star. It could include two players and three future first-round picks. (Jordan Schultz, Yahoo! Sports)

• The Phoenix Suns will meet with shooting guard Devin Booker on a possible extension, a day after reports that Booker was upset with the team for waiving friend Tyler Ulis. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Derrick Favors meets with the Utah Jazz, with a decision on his future coming Monday. His agent says multiple teams are interested in Favors. (David Aldridge, TNT)

• The New Orleans Pelicans signed guard Elfrid Payton to a one-year deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Free agent center Nerlens Noel is considering the Washington Wizards, Lakers, Thunder and Pelicans. (Shams Charania, Yahoo! Sports)

• The 76ers and guard Jerryd Bayless are strongly considering a buyout. Bayless is due $9 million in salary next season. (Jordan Schultz, Yahoo! Sports)