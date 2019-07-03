NBA free agency rumors: Sixers reportedly a frontrunner to sign veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

With the Sixers' roster coming into focus and very little cap space left, it would make sense for the team to target players that could be available for the veteran minimum.

Enter Kyle Korver.

Korver, who was famously traded to the Sixers on draft night for cash in 2003, will likely be available. Korver was traded to the Grizzlies earlier this offseason. Memphis then traded him to Phoenix on Wednesday. The Suns will reportedly buy him out and the Sixers are considered one of the frontrunners to land the veteran.

Unless you haven't been watching the NBA over the last 17 years, you know that Korver has been one of the best sharpshooters in the league for almost two decades. He's a career 42.9 percent three-point shooter in over 1,000 NBA games. Despite the Sixers' promising new-look roster, shooting is certainly something they could use.

The biggest downfall with Korver is simply his age. He'll turn 39 in March and has never been the most athletic. Defense isn't his strong suit, though he plays smart and understands team defense.

Signing Korver to the veteran minimum to occupy one of your final roster spots is as low-risk as it gets. If Korver proves to not be effective, you don't have to play him. If you can use him for a couple minutes a game to space the floor, it could be a huge help.

Who says you can't go home again?

