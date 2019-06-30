NBA free agency rumors: Rockets' Clint Capela still an option for Kings originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

SACRAMENTO -- The NBA free agency news is coming fast and furious.

As expected, the Kings are primed to make a play for Al Horford. They're also in heavily on Dewayne Dedmon. And now a third name comes back into the picture.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Sunday that the Kings are one of the teams the Houston Rockets have engaged in a potential deal for 6-foot-10 center Clint Capela.

As for the Kings, the prospect of them landing Dewayne Dedmon is very real. Also, sources tell @TheAthletic Sacramento is ONE OF the secured scenarios for Houston's Clint Capela if Jimmy Butler decides to come Houston's way (the Rockets have more than one; highest bidder wins). — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 30, 2019

This is a messy situation that might take time to work out. If the Rockets can land Jimmy Butler from the 76ers in a sign-and-trade, they'll need someone to take on the contracts of Capela, PJ Tucker and Eric Gordon. Philadelphia will want assets in exchange for Butler, but what teams are willing to offer is in question.

As of earlier this week, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports California that the Kings were not willing to deal a first-round draft pick in exchange for Capela. That might be a major sticking point.

The Kings have the salary-cap space to absorb the big man outright, and they have seven second-round picks in the next two NBA drafts. However, they just went through the 2019 draft without a first-round pick, and they aren't looking to repeat that scenario next year.

Capela is an interesting player. At 25 years old, he fits Sacramento's player arc, and he put up big numbers last season for Houston. He's also locked up for the next four seasons for roughly $72 million.

He averaged 16.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 33.6 minutes per game last season, and while he presents a huge improvement as both a rebounder and shot-blocker, he has limited range as a shooter.

There might be concerns about Capela's fit next to Marvin Bagley, although there is hope that the Kings' second-year big eventually will develop into a strong perimeter shooter.

The Kings will swing for the fences with Horford. They'll also chase Dedmon. If the Rockets come to them with a reasonable deal for Capela, it might be too good to pass up.