NBA free agency rumors: Live updates, news, reports, sign-and-trade talk

Tune in right here for the latest news, rumors and updates in NBA free agency.

Enough talk. Time for action.

After months -- even years in certain cases -- of speculation surrounding possible NBA player movement in the summer of 2019, the time has finally arrived. The free-agent negotiating period opens at 3 p.m. PDT Sunday afternoon, at which time teams will be permitted to negotiate contracts with players on the open market.

There's no shortage of star power available. From Kawhi Leonard to Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving to Jimmy Butler, some of the biggest names in the sport are believed to possibly be on the move.

The Warriors would love to retain Durant if possible, but he's sure to be highly sought after, even coming off a ruptured Achilles tendon. He's that good.

The Dubs also face the possibility of life without Klay Thompson, although Golden State reportedly will offer him the max contract he desires once the negotiating period opens.

While Golden State is in a cap crunch, their neighbors to the north are in a more enviable position of having ample money to spend in free agency. The Kings are expected to retain Harrison Barnes with a multi-year contract, but could still pursue other notable free agents, like former Celtics big man Al Horford.

The agreements will come quickly once the negotiating period opens (it's almost as if they've had discussions ahead of time!), so get ready. In the blink of an eye, the NBA could look a whole lot different.

Sunday

8:54 p.m. PT: The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly want to hang on to Andre Iguodala, according to The Athletic's David Aldridge.

If they can't? A certain Rob Pelinka-led team will be waiting, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

8:43 p.m. PT: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Warriors would have to move a contract in order to create enough salary-cap space to fit D'Angelo Russell on their roster. Wojnarowski floated out Andre Iguodala as a possibility to clear space ... seconds before Iguodala tweeted the following.

Iguodala, of course, predicted last week that "nobody's going to the Knicks." With all due respect to Taj Gibson and Julius Randle, Iguodala was right. 

Earlier Sunday, Iguodala tweeted that he needed "that Magic meme."  Was he referring to former Lakers president Magic Johnson's infamous "I'm not gonna be here" quote? And does here, in this case, mean the Chase Center?

It turns out he did, according to Wojnarowski. 

8:25 p.m. PT: The Warriors reportedly weren't content with sitting on the sidelines. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Golden State is working out a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Nets.

Russell was linked to a return to the Los Angeles Lakers, who drafted him No. 2 overall in 2015. Instead, the Warriors appear to have swooped their SoCal rivals to get a return on Kevin Durant heading to Brooklyn. 

8:21 p.m. PT: The reported Heat-Mavericks trade has reportedly hit something of a snag, according to The New York times' Marc Stein.

7:27 p.m. PT: It pays to be a friend, as DeAndre Jordan reportedly found out.

On ESPN's "The Jump," former NBA forward Matt Barnes said Jordan's agreement was for four years, $40 million. Barnes and Jordan were teammates with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2012 through 2015, and Barnes played with Durant during his first title-winning season with the Warriors in 2017. 

7:23 p.m. PT: About that rumored Goran Dragic trade. The Heat will send Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones to the Mavericks instead, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz reportedly continued to add. Big man Ed Davis agreed to a two-year contract with the Jazz, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

6:35 p.m. PT: In order to clear space to acquire Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat reportedly will trade Goran Dragić to the Dallas Mavericks, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman.

Dragić would play alongside fellow Slovenian Luka Dončić, giving the Mavs a solid veteran presence at the point. 

6:10 p.m. PT: The 76ers reportedly didn't wait long to fill Jimmy Butler's void. Philadelphia reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with big man Al Horford.

6:05 p.m. PT: Is Jimmy Butler going to party in the city where the Heat is on? ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 76ers are finalizing a sign-and-trade with Miami.

Josh Richardson reportedly is part of the package going the other way, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

4:37 p.m. PT: The Knicks did not win the draft lottery and the chance to draft Julius Randle With Hops, so they reprotedly instead agreed to a three-year deal with Julius Randle, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

4:15 p.m. PT: Tobias Harris reportedly will return to the 76ers on a five-year, $180 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

 

Additionally, Philadelphia reportedly is bringing back Mike Scott -- who was acquired in the same midseason trade along with Harris -- to a two-year deal, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

3:45 p.m. PT: The Utah Jazz reportedly will sign Bogdan Bogdanovic to a four-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

 

3:35 p.m. PT: The Suns finally got their point guard, reportedly agreeing to a three-year contract with Ricky Rubio, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania:

 

3:20 p.m. PT: The Pacers have acquired Malcolm Brogdon in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

 

 

Indiana also reportedly will sign Jeremy Lamb to a three-year contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania: 

 

3:15 p.m. PT: The Kings and Harrison Barnes have reached an agreement on a four-year, $85 million deal, according to NBC Sports California's James Ham: 

 

Sacramento didn't stop there, though. The Kings also will sign Trevor Ariza to a two-year contract: 

 

The Kings also addressed the center position, signing Dewayne Dedmon to a three-year deal.

 

3:15 p.m. PT: Derek Rose is headed to the Pistons on a two-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: 

 

3:15 p.m. PT: The Chicago Bulls reportedly will sign Thaddeus Young to a three-year contract, according to Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes: 

 

3:10 p.m. PT: Khris Middleton has re-upped with the Milwaukee Bucks on a five-year deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported: 

 

3:10 p.m. PT: Terry Rozier will take Walker's place in Charlotte after reportedly reaching an agreement on a three-year deal with the Hornets, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania: 

 

3:10 p.m. PT: The Celtics reportedly will sign Kemba Walker to a maximum contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: 

 

3:05 p.m. PT: Kristaps Porzingis reportedly will sign a maximum contract and remain with the Mavericks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania: 

 

3:05 p.m. PT: The Pelicans reportedly have reached an agreement on a two-year deal with J.J. Reddick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: 

 

2:05 p.m. PT: No need to wait for the announcement show. Kevin Durant reportedly will sign with the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: 

 

It's a momentous day for the Nets, as they'll be signing multiple superstars in Durant and Kyrie Irving, as well as DeAndre Jordan.

In signing both Durant and Irving, the Nets are making a humongous financial commitment.

1:45 p.m. PT: Around and around we go on the Kevin Durant rumor mill: 

1:45 p.m. PT: Garrett Temple reportedly will sign a two-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Undefeated's Marc Spears. 

1:40 p.m. PT: Brook Lopez reportedly will re-sign a four-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski 

1:30 p.m. PT: The Nets reportedly are growing confident they'll be able to pair Kevin Durant with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein. 

Durant will announce his decision Sunday night on his company-owned show, "The Boardroom", according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

 

12:00 p.m. PT: The Timberwolves reportedly are prioritizing D'Angelo Russell and are confident they'll be able to sign him, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein. 

11:30 a.m. PT: Former King Garrett Temple reportedly is drawing interest from the Nets among other teams, according to The Undefeated's Marc Spears. 

11:30 a.m. PT: He's not a free agent, but Damian Lillard reportedly will sign a contract extension with the Trail Blazers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

11:25 a.m. PT: All is quiet on the Khris Middleton front, but he is expected to re-sign with the Bucks on a five-year deal, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein. 

11:20 a.m. PT: Jimmy Butler is expected to notify the Heat of his desire to play in Miami, the AP's Tim Reynolds reported. 

11:15 a.m. PT: The "mystery team" in the Al Horford sweepstakes reportedly is his incumbent team, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. 

11:10 a.m. PT: The reportedly will bring back center Jonas Valanciunas on a three-year contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

9:45 a.m. PT: The Pelicans have reportedly reached an agreement with the top scorer in the EuroLeague Finals last season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

9:30 a.m. PT: The Kings are expected to make a big push for Al Horford once the negotiating period opens, The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson reported. 

8:55 a.m. PT: Kyrie Irving has reportedly contacted other NBA veterans with the idea of joining him in Brooklyn, according to HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy. 

8:30 a.m. PT: The Mavericks will attempt to secure their frontcourt of the future in presenting offers to both Dwight Powell and Kristaps Porzingis, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported. 

