NBA free agency rumors: Live updates, news, reports, sign-and-trade talk originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Enough talk. Time for action.

After months -- even years in certain cases -- of speculation surrounding possible NBA player movement in the summer of 2019, the time has finally arrived. The free-agent negotiating period opens at 3 p.m. PDT Sunday afternoon, at which time teams will be permitted to negotiate contracts with players on the open market.

There's no shortage of star power available. From Kawhi Leonard to Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving to Jimmy Butler, some of the biggest names in the sport are believed to possibly be on the move.

The Warriors would love to retain Durant if possible, but he's sure to be highly sought after, even coming off a ruptured Achilles tendon. He's that good.

The Dubs also face the possibility of life without Klay Thompson, although Golden State reportedly will offer him the max contract he desires once the negotiating period opens.

While Golden State is in a cap crunch, their neighbors to the north are in a more enviable position of having ample money to spend in free agency. The Kings are expected to retain Harrison Barnes with a multi-year contract, but could still pursue other notable free agents, like former Celtics big man Al Horford.

The agreements will come quickly once the negotiating period opens (it's almost as if they've had discussions ahead of time!), so get ready. In the blink of an eye, the NBA could look a whole lot different.

Sunday

8:54 p.m. PT: The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly want to hang on to Andre Iguodala, according to The Athletic's David Aldridge.

Grizzlies are hoping that Iguodala can help their young players that need to learn how to win. Very promising core in Memphis, clearly. But obviously this will be a shock to him and he'll have to meet with new Memphis front office and new coach Taylor Jenkins. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) July 1, 2019

If they can't? A certain Rob Pelinka-led team will be waiting, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Iguodala is a former Rob Pelinka client. If his stay in Memphis is short, don't be surprised to see Lakers get involved https://t.co/fEsUTla1xg — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2019

8:43 p.m. PT: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Warriors would have to move a contract in order to create enough salary-cap space to fit D'Angelo Russell on their roster. Wojnarowski floated out Andre Iguodala as a possibility to clear space ... seconds before Iguodala tweeted the following.

That was a fun plane ride. Awesome puzzle I put together... been working on it since Tuesday. Got it just in the Knick of time... — andre (@andre) July 1, 2019

Iguodala, of course, predicted last week that "nobody's going to the Knicks." With all due respect to Taj Gibson and Julius Randle, Iguodala was right.

Earlier Sunday, Iguodala tweeted that he needed "that Magic meme." Was he referring to former Lakers president Magic Johnson's infamous "I'm not gonna be here" quote? And does here, in this case, mean the Chase Center?

It turns out he did, according to Wojnarowski.

Golden State is trading Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies, league source tells ESPN. Warriors are sending a 2024 protected first-round pick in the 2024 (protected 1-4), 2025 (protected 1) and 2026 unprotected. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

8:25 p.m. PT: The Warriors reportedly weren't content with sitting on the sidelines. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Golden State is working out a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Nets.

Warriors are on verge of acquiring Russell, Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier from Brooklyn, league sources said. https://t.co/4HefUBSNQA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

Russell was linked to a return to the Los Angeles Lakers, who drafted him No. 2 overall in 2015. Instead, the Warriors appear to have swooped their SoCal rivals to get a return on Kevin Durant heading to Brooklyn.

8:21 p.m. PT: The reported Heat-Mavericks trade has reportedly hit something of a snag, according to The New York times' Marc Stein.

The Mavericks maintain they agreed to join the Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade under the belief they were getting Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones Jr., league sources say. The Heat reportedly do not want to surrender Jones and say they must trade Goran Dragic to make the cap math work — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

If Dallas and Miami can't sort out the $1.7 million missing from this trade on the Heat end, Miami would presumably have to find a new trade home for Dragic to preserve the trade construction it prefers — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

7:27 p.m. PT: It pays to be a friend, as DeAndre Jordan reportedly found out.

On ESPN's "The Jump," former NBA forward Matt Barnes said Jordan's agreement was for four years, $40 million. Barnes and Jordan were teammates with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2012 through 2015, and Barnes played with Durant during his first title-winning season with the Warriors in 2017.

7:23 p.m. PT: About that rumored Goran Dragic trade. The Heat will send Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones to the Mavericks instead, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein.

The Mavericks are huge fans of Goran Dragic but could not take him back in the Miami sign-and-trade with Philadelphia that sends Jimmy Butler to the Heat because Dallas feared losing its flexibility to make additional moves this summer, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz reportedly continued to add. Big man Ed Davis agreed to a two-year contract with the Jazz, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent F Ed Davis has agreed to a two-year, $10M with the Utah Jazz, CAA agent Aaron Mintz tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

6:35 p.m. PT: In order to clear space to acquire Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat reportedly will trade Goran Dragić to the Dallas Mavericks, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman.

As speculated here earlier today, Goran Dragic to Mavs as part of making cap space work on Butler deal. The Butler deal will leave the Heat hard-capped for 2019-20. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 1, 2019

Dragić would play alongside fellow Slovenian Luka Dončić, giving the Mavs a solid veteran presence at the point.

6:10 p.m. PT: The 76ers reportedly didn't wait long to fill Jimmy Butler's void. Philadelphia reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with big man Al Horford.

Five-time All-Star F/C Al Horford has agreed to a four-year, $109M deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Jason Glushon tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

6:05 p.m. PT: Is Jimmy Butler going to party in the city where the Heat is on? ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 76ers are finalizing a sign-and-trade with Miami.

Miami is finalizing a sign-and-trade with Philadelphia to acquire Jimmy Butler, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Josh Richardson reportedly is part of the package going the other way, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

Per source, Richardson part of package going to Philly in butler trade — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 1, 2019

4:37 p.m. PT: The Knicks did not win the draft lottery and the chance to draft Julius Randle With Hops, so they reprotedly instead agreed to a three-year deal with Julius Randle, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Free agent Julius Randle has agreed to a three-year, $63M deal with the New York Knicks, CAA agents Aaron Mintz and Steve Heumann tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

4:15 p.m. PT: Tobias Harris reportedly will return to the 76ers on a five-year, $180 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Free agent forward Tobias Harris has agreed to a five-year, $180M contract to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent and father, Torrel Harris of Unique Sports Management, tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Additionally, Philadelphia reportedly is bringing back Mike Scott -- who was acquired in the same midseason trade along with Harris -- to a two-year deal, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

Sources: Free agent Mike Scott has agreed to a two-year, $9.8M deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

3:45 p.m. PT: The Utah Jazz reportedly will sign Bogdan Bogdanovic to a four-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Indiana's Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed to a four-year, $73M deal with the Utah Jazz, league sources tells EPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

3:35 p.m. PT: The Suns finally got their point guard, reportedly agreeing to a three-year contract with Ricky Rubio, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania:

Free agent Ricky Rubio has agreed three-year, $51 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

3:20 p.m. PT: The Pacers have acquired Malcolm Brogdon in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Indiana is trading a first-round and two future second round picks to the Milwaukee for Malcolm Brogdon, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Malcolm Brodgon has agreed to a four-year, $85M deal with Indiana, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Indiana also reportedly will sign Jeremy Lamb to a three-year contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania:

Free agent Jeremy Lamb agreed to a three-year, $31.5M deal with Indiana, agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

3:15 p.m. PT: The Kings and Harrison Barnes have reached an agreement on a four-year, $85 million deal, according to NBC Sports California's James Ham:

Confirming. Kings have a 4-year, $85 million agreement in place with Harrison Barnes. @sam_amick first. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) June 30, 2019

Sacramento didn't stop there, though. The Kings also will sign Trevor Ariza to a two-year contract:

Confirming, the Sacramento Kings have added free agent Trevor Ariza on a 2-yr, $25 million deal. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) June 30, 2019

The Kings also addressed the center position, signing Dewayne Dedmon to a three-year deal.

According to an NBA source, Kings are expected to sign Dewayne Dedmon to a 3-year, $40 million contract. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) June 30, 2019

3:15 p.m. PT: Derek Rose is headed to the Pistons on a two-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Free agent guard Derrick Rose has agreed to a two-year, $15M deal to join the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

3:15 p.m. PT: The Chicago Bulls reportedly will sign Thaddeus Young to a three-year contract, according to Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes:

Free agent forward Thaddeus Young has reached an agreement with the Chicago Bulls on a three-year, $41 million deal, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2019

3:10 p.m. PT: Khris Middleton has re-upped with the Milwaukee Bucks on a five-year deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported:

Free agent Khris Middleton has agreed to a five-year, $178M deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, Excel Sports agent Mike Lindeman tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

3:10 p.m. PT: Terry Rozier will take Walker's place in Charlotte after reportedly reaching an agreement on a three-year deal with the Hornets, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania:

Free agent Terry Rozier reached agreement on a fully guaranteed three-year, $58M deal with the Charlotte Hornets, agent Aaron Turner of Verus Basketball tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

3:10 p.m. PT: The Celtics reportedly will sign Kemba Walker to a maximum contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Free agent Kemba Walker has agreed to sign a four-year, $141M maximum contract to join the Boston Celtics, Excel Sports agent Jeff Schwartz tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

3:05 p.m. PT: Kristaps Porzingis reportedly will sign a maximum contract and remain with the Mavericks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania:

Restricted free agent Kristaps Porzingis reached agreement on a five-year, $158M maximum contract with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

3:05 p.m. PT: The Pelicans reportedly have reached an agreement on a two-year deal with J.J. Reddick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Free agent guard JJ Redick has agreed to a two-year, $26.5M deal to join the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

2:05 p.m. PT: No need to wait for the announcement show. Kevin Durant reportedly will sign with the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Kevin Durant is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

It's a momentous day for the Nets, as they'll be signing multiple superstars in Durant and Kyrie Irving, as well as DeAndre Jordan.

Brooklyn is making a clean sweep tonight: Brooklyn will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

In signing both Durant and Irving, the Nets are making a humongous financial commitment.

Sources: Durant will sign a 4-year, $164M deal with the Nets; Irving will sign 4-years, $141M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

1:45 p.m. PT: Around and around we go on the Kevin Durant rumor mill:

"Team In the KD hunt" just got call. Now they think KD - as I said earlier - is going to BKN — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) June 30, 2019

1:45 p.m. PT: Garrett Temple reportedly will sign a two-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Undefeated's Marc Spears.

Free agent guard Garrett Temple is expected to sign a two-year, $10 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets, a source told ESPN's The Undefeated. Team option second year. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 30, 2019

1:40 p.m. PT: Brook Lopez reportedly will re-sign a four-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Once free agency opens at 6 PM ET, Brook Lopez is planning to sign a four-year, $52M deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

1:30 p.m. PT: The Nets reportedly are growing confident they'll be able to pair Kevin Durant with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

An undeniable vibe of confidence is emanating from Brooklyn as we speak: The Nets sure seem to believe they are getting Kevin Durant's commitment tonight to go with Kyrie Irving"s ... with DeAndre Jordan, Durant's close friend, to follow — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

Durant will announce his decision Sunday night on his company-owned show, "The Boardroom", according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Source: Kevin Durant will announce his free agent decision tonight on his company owned sports business network: https://t.co/ovJCDTOEMz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

12:00 p.m. PT: The Timberwolves reportedly are prioritizing D'Angelo Russell and are confident they'll be able to sign him, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Minnesota is at the top of D'Angelo Russell's free-agent wish list as the opening bell nears, league sources say -- with the Timberwolves increasingly confident they can make the necessary salary-cap moves to land him — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

11:30 a.m. PT: Former King Garrett Temple reportedly is drawing interest from the Nets among other teams, according to The Undefeated's Marc Spears.

Free agent guard Garrett Temple is getting strong interest from Brooklyn, source said. Denver, Utah and Houston also interested. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 30, 2019

11:30 a.m. PT: He's not a free agent, but Damian Lillard reportedly will sign a contract extension with the Trail Blazers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is working toward agreement on a four-year, $196 million super maximum contract extension, league sources told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

11:25 a.m. PT: All is quiet on the Khris Middleton front, but he is expected to re-sign with the Bucks on a five-year deal, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Not much talk in recent days about Khris Middleton, but that's largely because it is universally presumed by interested teams that Middleton is going back to Milwaukee --- perhaps as early as tonight --- on a monster five-year deal — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

11:20 a.m. PT: Jimmy Butler is expected to notify the Heat of his desire to play in Miami, the AP's Tim Reynolds reported.

Not that this is a surprise - or means anything - but Jimmy Butler is expected to tell Miami officials tonight that he wishes to play for the Heat, per source. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 30, 2019

11:15 a.m. PT: The "mystery team" in the Al Horford sweepstakes reportedly is his incumbent team, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

There are some league executives that believe the "mystery team" for Al Horford is...the Boston Celtics.



But keeping Horford's rights would require a number of complicated maneuvers, including a double sign-and-trade involving Kemba Walker and Terry Rozier. It wouldn't be easy. https://t.co/dCfSQcaEc4



— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 30, 2019

11:10 a.m. PT: The reportedly will bring back center Jonas Valanciunas on a three-year contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Once free agency opens at 6 PM ET, center Jonas Valanciunas is expected to commit to a three-year, $45M contract to return to the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

9:45 a.m. PT: The Pelicans have reportedly reached an agreement with the top scorer in the EuroLeague Finals last season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

EuroLeague power forward Nicolo Melli is finalizing a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. Melli, 28, was the top scorer in the EuroLeague Finals for Fenerbahce last season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

9:30 a.m. PT: The Kings are expected to make a big push for Al Horford once the negotiating period opens, The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson reported.

A well-placed league source tells The Sacramento Bee the Kings are expected to make a massive offer to Al Horford when free agency begins at 3 p.m. PDT, and there is mutual interest on both sides. I'm told Horford's camp has not scheduled meetings with any teams today. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) June 30, 2019

8:55 a.m. PT: Kyrie Irving has reportedly contacted other NBA veterans with the idea of joining him in Brooklyn, according to HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy.

Kyrie Irving has talked to some veteran role players to gauge their interest in joining Nets. I'm hearing Irving talked to Iman Shumpert to see if he'd want to join BKN. Irving and Shumpert played together in CLE and won title in 2016. Shumpert has interest from other teams too. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 30, 2019

8:30 a.m. PT: The Mavericks will attempt to secure their frontcourt of the future in presenting offers to both Dwight Powell and Kristaps Porzingis, the New York Times' Marc Stein reported.