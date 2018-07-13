NBA Free Agency Rumors: Latest News on Carmelo Anthony, Kawhi Leonard

With the second week of free agency coming to a close, most of the big names are off the board.

LeBron James has signed a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Chris Paul, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins have also agreed to deals with other respective teams.

But Kawhi Leonard's future remains uncertain with the star reportedly wanting out of San Antonio. His destination along with the possible Carmelo Anthony trade remain the biggest stories of free agency.

• NBA Free Agency 2018: The Best Players Left in NBA Free Agency

Friday is the deadline for teams to withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

12 p.m.

• The Thunder have been working all week to secure a trade for Carmelo Anthony. It's now just a matter of when. A trade that could send Anthony to Chicago with Cristiano Feliciano to Oklahoma City is feasible. But the Rockets are the favored team for Anthony. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)

• James Ennis agreed to a two-year deal with the Rockets with a player option for the second season. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

• General manager Danny Ainge said the Celtics' "top priority" for free agency is restricted free agent Marcus Smart. (Brian Robb, Boston Sports Journal)

• Jarred Vanderbilt, the No. 41 pick in the 2018 draft, signed a contract with the Nuggets reportedly worth $4 million over three years. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Minnesota Timberwolves and Karl–Anthony Towns are discussing a possible rookie scale extension. Towns has two years remaining on his current contract. (Michael Scotto, Jon Krawczynski, Bleacher Report)