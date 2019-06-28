NBA free agency rumors: Latest buzz on Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and more originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

NBA free agency is almost 48 hours away and the rumor mill already is in overdrive with rumors and speculation on the top players available, highlighted by Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving.

More than 40 percent of the league's players are unrestricted or restricted free agents this summer, so the balance of power could shift dramatically depending on where the top-tier free agents decide to sign.

10:40 a.m.: Al Horford should have no shortage of suitors in free agency after reportedly declining the 2019-20 player option in his contract with the Boston Celtics. ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne reported Friday an update on Horford's potential suitors.

In addition to teams like the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans, who instantly emerged as possible landing spots, league sources say there are a few surprise bidders who are trying to land the veteran big man. These include the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers.

10:30 a.m.: Recent reports (and the latest betting odds) pegged the Brooklyn Nets as the most likely landing spot for Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant. SNY's Ian Begley reported Friday, however, that the Nets are not the favorite for KD.

"Sources familiar with the matter told SNY that the Nets are not the front runners or favorites to sign Durant at the moment," Begley wrote.

This is quite an interesting turn with free agency almost 48 hours away. Durant should have no shortage of suitors despite suffering a ruptured Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals, but any team that signs him likely won't compete for a championship next season because it's hard to envision KD coming back from his injury before the 2020-21 campaign.

10:15 a.m.: Could Kawhi Leonard join LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers? Here's what ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on Friday's episode of "Get Up."

SAS on Kawhi Leonard: "I have received word that he is seriously considering the Los Angeles Lakers." pic.twitter.com/HU7rpomJgu — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 28, 2019

10 a.m. ET: The Los Angeles Lakers opened up almost enough salary cap space to sign a max free agent as a result of their reported trade with the Washington Wizards on Thursday. The New York Times' Marc Stein reported Thursday night that Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving is among the Purple and Gold's targets, in addition to Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard.

Kyrie Irving remains as much a target for the Lakers as Kawhi Leonard, league sources say, now that the Lakers are sure they can open maximum cap space. They are swinging for the fences despite all of the signals that have pointed Irving to Brooklyn ... — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2019





