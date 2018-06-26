NBA Free Agency Rumors: DeAndre Jordan Contemplating Opting In Contract

Once again, the summer of LeBron is upon us as the free agent destination of the NBA's best player could shift the entire landscape of the league.

James can opt of his $35.6 million player option, but must do so by Friday.

Other top players, such as Chris Paul, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard could be changing locations as well, while teams put together their final pitches once free agency starts on July 1.

Unrestricted free agents can agree to deals but can't officially sign contract until 12 p.m. on July 6.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

1 P.M.

• The Rockets are "all in" on LeBron James despite James Harden's comments on the team's personnel, "We're great with what we have." (Sam Amick, USA Today)

12 P.M.

• DeAndre Jordan contemplating opting into $24.1 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers and facilitating a trade. The Dallas Mavericks are among the teams interested. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Rockets proposed during an April meeting to flip the dates of start of free agency and the NBA draft. (Zach Lowe, ESPN.com)

7 A.M.

• Kevin Durant to opt out of his $26.3 million player option and likely sign a new deal with the Golden State Warriors early in free agency. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Nuggets are filing paperwork to decline Nikola Jokic’s team option, setting up 5-year max deal worth $146.5 million once free agency begins. (Multiple reports)

• San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green exercised his player option for the 2018-19 season. He will make $10 million next season. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• JaVale McGee says he wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors. McGee, 30, is an unrestricted free agent. (Chris Haynes, ESPN.com)

• Five teams have interest in Enes Kanter if he becomes a free agent. Kanter is set to make $18.6 million if he opts to stay with the New York Knicks. (New York Post)

• EuroLeague guard Brad Wanamaker is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Celtics next season. Wanamaker played for Turkish team Fenerbache last season. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)