NBA Free Agency Rumors: Rockets Focused on Carmelo After Losing Luc Mbah A Moute to Clippers

Entering the second week of free agency, most of the big names are off the board, including LeBron James agreeing to a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Chris Paul, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins have also agreed to sign deals, but one superstar's status heading into the summer is still unresolved.

The San Antonio star reportedly wants out, leaving his next destination the biggest remaining question of the free agency period. Meanwhile, the Spurs will have a new look with Tony Parker agreeing to terms with the Hornets and Kyle Anderson heading to Memphis.

There's a July 13 deadline for teams to withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

6 p.m.

• The Rockets are determined to sign Carmelo Anthony once he leaves the Thunder since they lost forwards Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah A Moute this offseason. Those two combined to start 82 games last season. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Luc Mbah A Moute agrees to one-year, $4.3 million deal with Clippers, who he played with for two seasons prior to joining the Rockets last year. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

10 a.m.

• Damian Lillard denies reports that he isn't happy with the Portland Trail Blazers amid rumors he wants to play for the Lakers. "I love where I live. I love the organization," Lillard said. (Joe Freeman, The Oregonian)

• Marcus Smart is likely to sign qualifying offer to return to the Boston Celtics. (A. Sherrod Blakely, NBC Sports Boston)

• The Spurs will decline to match Kyle Anderson's four-year, $37 million offer sheet with Memphis (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Zaza Pachulia has agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Detroit Pistons. (Shams Charania, Yahoo! Sports)

• The Utah Jazz to guarantee Ekpe Udoh’s contract for 2018-19 season. (Eric Woodyard, Deseret News)

• Free-agent center Brook Lopez agrees to a one-year, $3.4 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. (Chris Haynes, ESPN.com)