NBA free agency rumors: 5 players the Sixers could target with final roster spots

The Sixers have just two roster spots left and very little to spend.

GM Elton Brand has used up most of his cap space and has likely already used the room exception on re-signing Mike Scott. It appears the team will only be able to sign players to veteran minimum deals. While the team has the NBA minimum 13 players on its roster, there's a good chance the Sixers could still look to add another veteran or two.

Here are five players that could make sense.

Korver was just waived after being traded to the Suns. The Sixers are reportedly one of the frontrunners to sign the veteran sharpshooter along with the Bucks and Lakers. Korver is now 38 and has never been a defensive dynamo, but he can still really shoot the basketball (39.7 percent from three last season). While Brand has it made it clear his team's identity will be built on the defensive end, adding a shooter like Korver at the vet minimum would make a ton of sense. Brand has already acquired two of his former teammates in Mike Scott and Al Horford.

The former Sixers draft pick - though he never actually played for the Sixers - would fit right in with team's current defensive identity. Like Korver, he's past his prime at 35, but could provide leadership and still knows what he's doing on the defensive end of the floor. He can still shoot it a little bit as well, hitting over 40 percent of this threes his last two seasons with the Jazz. Also like Korver, Sefolosha was a member of that 60-win Hawks team back in 2014-15. Korver and Sefolosha would be a nice combination for the last two spots.

It's a little surprising that Shumpert is still out there. He's not a world beater, but he's still just 29 years old and was actually having a strong season with the Kings before a trade sent him to the Rockets. He's a solid defender with NBA Finals experience. His shot has always been volatile. He shot from it well from three in 42 games with Sacramento (36.6 percent) but struggled in 20 games with Houston (29.6). If he's available on a veteran minimum deal, he's a nice wing insurance policy if youngsters Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle struggle.

Lyles was just a victim of the numbers game in Denver. The Nuggets recently rescinded Lyles' qualifying offer, making the 23-year-old an unrestricted free agent. The timing isn't great for Lyles with most teams using up their cap space. Lyles is a versatile player with good size that can do a little bit of everything. Since he's still so young, he could be looking for a team that could offer him a larger role. That team likely isn't the Sixers, but it's certainly worth a phone call.

Ryan Anderson

Anderson has been plagued by injuries and a horrendous contract that the Heat just stretched and waived. He's a 38 percent career shooter from three and has made over 1,300 treys. That's really Anderson's only skill. He's not good defensively and he's not a great rebounder. Like Korver, you're only using a player like Anderson if you're struggling to space the floor. He's not a player that will likely factor into your regular rotation.

