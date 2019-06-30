NBA free agency rumors 2019 tracker: Latest buzz, news from around the league originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The long-awaited madness of NBA free agency 2019 finally is here.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

At 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, teams and players can begin discussing and agreeing to free agent contracts. Most players cannot officially sign these contracts until July 6.

There should be a bunch of agreements and rumors reported soon after the market opens, possibly involving some of the top players available. More than 200 players will be free agents this offseason.

Here's a quick list of the best unrestricted free agents who teams will be pursuing over coming hours, days and weeks:

Kevin Durant, SF, Golden State Warriors

Kawhi Leonard, SF, Toronto Raptors

Kyrie Irving, PG, Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker, PG, Charlotte Hornets

Al Horford, PF, Boston Celtics

Jimmy Butler, SF, Philadelphia 76ers











Keep it right here for the latest free agent rumors, reports, contract details and more in our live blog below!

11:43 p.m.: Here's the next domino in the Warriors-Nets sign-and-trade involving D'Angelo Russell.

Golden State is trading Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies, league source tells ESPN. Warriors are sending a 2024 protected first-round pick in the 2024 (protected 1-4), 2025 (protected 1) and 2026 unprotected. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

And another center is off the market.

Story continues

Free agent center Robin Lopez has reached an agreement with the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2019

11:40 p.m.: The Warriors lost Kevin Durant, but they've acquired an All-Star point guard in D'Angelo Russell.

Golden State and Brooklyn have agreed on a sign-and-trade, sending D'Angelo Russell to the Warriors on a four-year, $117M maximum contract, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Golden State will need to make some roster choices after the Russell sign-and-trade. The Warriors will now become hard capped at $138.9M. Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston could become a roster casualty. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 1, 2019

10:45 p.m.: The market is starting to move on a few second- and third-tier frontcourt players.

New Orleans is closing in on an agreement with Derrick Favors, sources tell ESPN — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 1, 2019

Free agent F/C Mike Muscala has agreed to a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, agent Sean Kennedy of Excel Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Free agent F Mario Hezonjia has agreed to a one-year minimum deal -- with a player option --- with the Portland Trail Blazers, CAA agent Michael Tellem tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Free agent center JaVale McGee plans to meet with the Detroit Pistons on Monday, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2019

Sources: The Bucks are expressing strong interest in free-agent center Robin Lopez to join his brother Brook in Milwaukee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

Free agent Nerlens Noel has asked OKC for time to re-evaluate their earlier commitment on a new deal, and sides are continuing discussions, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

10:09 p.m.: The Utah Jazz are having a huge day with reported deals for Bojan Bogdanovic and Ed Davis.

Free agent F Ed Davis has agreed to a two-year, $10M with the Utah Jazz, CAA agent Aaron Mintz tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Durant and Irving also are taking a little less money to help the Nets add DeAndre Jordan.

Free agents Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are taking less than the max to allow DeAndre Jordan to get the $10M annual salary with Brooklyn, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

9:33 p.m.: The 76ers with two major moves back-to-back.

The deal will include Josh Richardson to the 76ers, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/nWFrg00mtm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

The Horford contract has $97M guaranteed and $12M in bonuses tied to championships, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/9ayQXSUaiU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Also, don't expect Kawhi Leonard's free-agent decision tonight.

Kawhi Leonard will not take any meetings with teams today, as he'll ramp up the process over next couple days, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2019

8 p.m.: The Bucks lost Malcolm Brogdon, but they are keeping point guard George Hill.

Free agent guard George Hill has agreed to a three-year, $29M deal to return to Milwaukee, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

7:35 p.m.: Here are some more rumors and reported deals.

Noise is elevating. @kawhileonard and @JimmyButler to the @LAClippers. We'll see if this really happens. But it definitely makes sense now that @tobias31 has agreed to re-sign with the @sixers — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 30, 2019

Free agent Julius Randle has agreed to a three-year, $63M deal with the New York Knicks, CAA agents Aaron Mintz and Steve Heumann tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Golden State is currently meeting with Kevon Looney in Los Angeles in an attempt to re-sign the versatile big man, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2019

Nerlens Noel has agreed to a deal to return to the Thunder, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

7:15 p.m.: Tobais Harris is getting PAID by the 76ers.

Free agent forward Tobias Harris has agreed to a five-year, $180M contract to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent and father, Torrel Harris of Unique Sports Management, tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Mike Scott is coming back to Philly as well.

Sources: Free agent Mike Scott has agreed to a two-year, $9.8M deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

6:45 p.m.: The rumors of trades and contracts keep rolling in.

.@WindhorstESPN "Right now, the Warriors could be working on D'Angelo Russell, they could be trying to lock him down." pic.twitter.com/8qXvumiTtN — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 30, 2019

Thomas Bryant has agreed to a three-year, $25M deal to return to the Washington Wizards, agent Todd Ramasar (@tramasar) tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Lakers free agent guard Reggie Bullock has a free agency meeting planned with the Knicks in Los Angeles on Sunday night, sources told ESPN. The six-year vet is a career 39 pct 3-point shooter. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 30, 2019

Free agent F Rodney Hood has agreed to a two-year, $16M deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, CAA agents Ty Sullivan and Austin Brown tell ESPN. Deal includes a player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

6:30 p.m.: Malcolm Brogdon agrees to four-year, $85 million contract with the Pacers. Bucks will receive three draft picks in a sign-and-trade.

Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a four-year, $85M deal with Indiana, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Indiana is trading a first-round and two future second round picks to the Milwaukee for Malcolm Brogdon, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

6 p.m.: Free agency has begun! Here are the latest reports.

Free agent Kemba Walker has agreed to sign a four-year, $141M maximum contract to join the Boston Celtics, Excel Sports agent Jeff Schwartz tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Jeremy Lamb has emerged as a serious free-agent target for the Pacers, league sources say, in addition to Indiana's long-running interest in Ricky Rubio — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

Free agent center Dewayne Dedmon has agreed to a three-year, $41M deal with the Sacramento Kings, agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

Sources: Kyrie Irving has agreed to a four-year, $142M deal with Brooklyn. Fourth-year player option. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

Free agent Trevor Ariza has agreed to a two-year, $25M deal with the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

Free agent Khris Middleton has agreed to a five-year, $178M deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, Excel Sports agent Mike Lindeman tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Free agent guard Derrick Rose has agreed to a two-year, $15M deal to join the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Free agent center Jonas Valanciunas has agreed to a three-year, $45M deal to return to the Memphis Grizzlies, CAA agent Leon Rose tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

The 76ers have started discussions with agent Rich Paul on a contract extension for All-Star guard Ben Simmons, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Free agent Terrence Ross has agreed to a four-year, $54M deal to return to the Orlando Magic, CAA agent Aaron Mintz tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Garrett Temple has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal with Brooklyn, agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

5:22 p.m.: Regardless of the Celtics' salary cap 'gymnastics,' Al Horford will not be returning to Boston.

Source close to Horford says that even after all the Celtics' cap gymnastics, he will not be winding up back in Boston. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) June 30, 2019

5:15 p.m.: Wow! The Brooklyn Nets are going to land Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan, per Woj.

Brooklyn is making a clean sweep tonight: Brooklyn will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Terry Rozier also is headed to the Hornets.

Free agent guard Terry Rozier plans to agree to a three-year, $58M contract with the Charlotte Hornets via sign-and-trade, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

4:32 p.m.: Brook Lopez is expected to agree to a four-year, $52 million contract to return to the Bucks, per Woj.

Once free agency opens at 6 PM ET, Brook Lopez is planning to sign a four-year, $52M deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

4:21 p.m.: Nets are confident they're getting a commitment from Kevin Durant when he announces his decision on Sunday night.

An undeniable vibe of confidence is emanating from Brooklyn as we speak: The Nets sure seem to believe they are getting Kevin Durant's commitment tonight to go with Kyrie Irving"s ... with DeAndre Jordan, Durant's close friend, to follow — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

3:50 p.m.: Enes Kanter is expected to have a phone call with the Celtics once free agency begins

Blazers free agent center Enes Kanter is expected to have a phone call with Portland and Boston when free agency begins tonight, a source said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 30, 2019

3:25 p.m.: Kevin Durant plans to announce his free agency decision on Sunday night, according to Woj.

Source: Kevin Durant will announce his free agent decision tonight on his company owned sports business network: https://t.co/ovJCDTOEMz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

3:15 p.m. ET: Here are the latest rumors with a couple hours to go before NBA free agency begins.

--Could Al Horford return to Boston? The future of the Celtics forward/center is one of the great mysteries of free agency right now.

There are some league executives that believe the "mystery team" for Al Horford is...the Boston Celtics.



But keeping Horford's rights would require a number of complicated maneuvers, including a double sign-and-trade involving Kemba Walker and Terry Rozier. It wouldn't be easy. https://t.co/dCfSQcaEc4



— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 30, 2019

--The Athletic's Shams Charania has reported, citing league sources, that unrestricted free agent point guard Terry Rozier is a target of the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. Rozier is a UFA after the C's reportedly renounced their rights to the young guard. It's been reported that Boston will agree to terms with Hornets point guard and UFA Kemba Walker on Sunday night.

The Celtics also could pursue a multi-team sign-and-trade, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Sources: Boston's showing interest in a 3-team sign-and-trade w/ Kyrie Irving (Nets), Kemba Walker (Celtics) and Terry Rozier (Hornets). Boston wants to create a full MLE and would likely need to surrender at least a first-round pick to Nets. So far, talks are exploratory. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

--ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on a few other point guards for the Hornets to pursue if/when Walker commits to Boston.

Charlotte has been scouring the free agent point guard market, considering such options as Elfrid Peyton, TJ McConnell, Ish Smith and Emmanuel Mudiay, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

--The Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Brooklyn Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell, who's currently a restricted free agent.

The Los Angeles Lakers reached out to D'Angelo Russell's agents at CAA -- Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz -- to set up a meeting with the All-Star guard, league sources tell ESPN. The Lakers and Russell share a mutual interest in a reunion. Lakers have the cap space to sign him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

Nets will be willing to work with Russell and his reps on ways to get him to a team of his choice, including sign-and-trade scenarios, league sources tell ESPN. If Russell and Nets found a sign-and-trade deal that works for both, obviously, there's no need to renounce his rights. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

--Russell is expected to be available because the Nets reportedly are preparing a four-year, $141 max contract offer for Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving.

Free agent Kyrie Irving is meeting with the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Sunday and both sides are motivated to move quickly toward reaching a 4-year, $141M deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

--Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose will meet with the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, per Wojnarowski.

Free agent G Derrick Rose will meet with the Pistons on Sunday, with both sides motivated on finding a pathway to a two-year contract, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

--Here's the latest on Jimmy Butler, who has a few meetings lined up.

Sources: Jimmy Butler expected to meet the Miami Heat in South Fla. Sunday. Butler/Rockets meeting likely early week in LA. Sixers haven't ruled out working with Butler on sign-and-trades, which Miami and Houston need to acquire the All-Star guard. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2019

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.