NBA free agency rumors 2019 tracker: Latest buzz, news from around the league

Nick Goss
NBC Sports Boston

NBA free agency rumors 2019 tracker: Latest buzz, news from around the league

The long-awaited madness of NBA free agency 2019 finally is here.

At 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, teams and players can begin discussing and agreeing to free agent contracts. Most players cannot officially sign these contracts until July 6.

There should be a bunch of agreements and rumors reported soon after the market opens, possibly involving some of the top players available. More than 200 players will be free agents this offseason.

Here's a quick list of the best unrestricted free agents who teams will be pursuing over coming hours, days and weeks:

Kevin Durant, SF, Golden State Warriors
Kawhi Leonard, SF, Toronto Raptors
Kyrie Irving, PG, Boston Celtics
Kemba Walker, PG, Charlotte Hornets
Al Horford, PF, Boston Celtics
Jimmy Butler, SF, Philadelphia 76ers




Click here for the top 35 NBA free agents available this summer>>>

Keep it right here for the latest free agent rumors, reports, contract details and more in our live blog below!

11:43 p.m.: Here's the next domino in the Warriors-Nets sign-and-trade involving D'Angelo Russell.

And another center is off the market.

11:40 p.m.: The Warriors lost Kevin Durant, but they've acquired an All-Star point guard in D'Angelo Russell.

10:45 p.m.: The market is starting to move on a few second- and third-tier frontcourt players.

10:09 p.m.: The Utah Jazz are having a huge day with reported deals for Bojan Bogdanovic and Ed Davis.

Durant and Irving also are taking a little less money to help the Nets add DeAndre Jordan.

9:33 p.m.: The 76ers with two major moves back-to-back.

Also, don't expect Kawhi Leonard's free-agent decision tonight.

8 p.m.: The Bucks lost Malcolm Brogdon, but they are keeping point guard George Hill.

7:35 p.m.: Here are some more rumors and reported deals.

7:15 p.m.: Tobais Harris is getting PAID by the 76ers.

Mike Scott is coming back to Philly as well.

6:45 p.m.: The rumors of trades and contracts keep rolling in.

6:30 p.m.: Malcolm Brogdon agrees to four-year, $85 million contract with the Pacers. Bucks will receive three draft picks in a sign-and-trade.

6 p.m.: Free agency has begun! Here are the latest reports.

5:22 p.m.: Regardless of the Celtics' salary cap 'gymnastics,' Al Horford will not be returning to Boston.

5:15 p.m.: Wow! The Brooklyn Nets are going to land Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan, per Woj.

Terry Rozier also is headed to the Hornets.

4:32 p.m.: Brook Lopez is expected to agree to a four-year, $52 million contract to return to the Bucks, per Woj. 

4:21 p.m.: Nets are confident they're getting a commitment from Kevin Durant when he announces his decision on Sunday night.

3:50 p.m.: Enes Kanter is expected to have a phone call with the Celtics once free agency begins

3:25 p.m.: Kevin Durant plans to announce his free agency decision on Sunday night, according to Woj. 

3:15 p.m. ET: Here are the latest rumors with a couple hours to go before NBA free agency begins.

--Could Al Horford return to Boston? The future of the Celtics forward/center is one of the great mysteries of free agency right now.

--The Athletic's Shams Charania has reported, citing league sources, that unrestricted free agent point guard Terry Rozier is a target of the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. Rozier is a UFA after the C's reportedly renounced their rights to the young guard. It's been reported that Boston will agree to terms with Hornets point guard and UFA Kemba Walker on Sunday night.

The Celtics also could pursue a multi-team sign-and-trade, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

--ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on a few other point guards for the Hornets to pursue if/when Walker commits to Boston.

--The Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Brooklyn Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell, who's currently a restricted free agent.

--Russell is expected to be available because the Nets reportedly are preparing a four-year, $141 max contract offer for Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving.

--Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose will meet with the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, per Wojnarowski.

--Here's the latest on Jimmy Butler, who has a few meetings lined up.

