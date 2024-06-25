NBA Free Agency: Paul George's contract negotiations with LA Clippers stall, reports say

LOS ANGELES - The 213 era could soon be over for the Los Angeles Clippers as the team has yet to reach an agreement with superstar Paul George.

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

213, which happens to be an LA area code, is also synonymous with the jersey numbers of Kawhi Leonard (No. 2) and George (No. 13). To add an extra layer to all of that, the two NBA All-Stars both grew up in the greater LA area.

While the idea of multiple LA natives being on the roster when the Intuit Dome opens in Inglewood for the 2024-25 season seems like a perfect Hollywood movie, the days of Leonard, George, Russell Westbrook and James Harden being on the same team could see a curtain call.

SUGGESTED: LA Clippers hoping to run it back with core 'Big 3' ahead of Intuit Dome opening

George is reportedly seeking a maximum contract, which may not be something the Clippers are willing to offer. If a deal can’t be reached, George could force a trade as soon as this weekend, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on "Get Up" Monday.

In January, Leonard signed a contract extension with the Clippers for a reported $153 million. It's alleged George won't sign for anything less than Leonard's deal.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kawhi Leonard signs massive $153M contract extension with LA Clippers

This could serve as a domino effect. Harden, also an unrestricted free agent, is said to be monitoring the situation and reportedly won’t re-sign with the Clippers if George departs, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk said on "NBA Today," Monday.

George and Leonard signed with the Clippers during the 2019 offseason and immediately, the team had a championship-caliber roster. However, since then, they have been plagued by injuries. The superstars who were expected to lead the franchise to its first NBA championship have not lived up to expectations.

In 2021, the Clippers made it to the Western Conference Finals, marking a monumental moment for the franchise. However, they’ve also had numerous short-lived playoff runs and in 2022, they missed the playoff rounds altogether.

Some potential landing spots for George include Philadelphia, New York, Golden State, and Orlando.

He has until Friday, June 28 to opt-in.