NBA free agency moves up to June 30, gives teams more negotiating time originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Over the course of the next few weeks, the Warriors will be laser-focused on taking down either the Toronto Raptors or Milwaukee Bucks to win their third straight NBA championship.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But after the confetti falls, the Dubs and the other 29 NBA teams will turn their attention to July 1 when the league officially lifts the moratorium on talking to NBA free agents at midnight eastern time.

We mean June 30, sorry.

The league gave general managers who value their sleep a present Friday when it confirmed a deal between the NBA and the NBAPA to move the start of NBA free agency up to 3 p.m. PT. on June 30.

NBA to start free agency moratorium period earlier https://t.co/zZE0ILew7z pic.twitter.com/3Uq1yAlkAk — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) May 24, 2019

With Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson both hitting the free agent market this summer, it's a safe bet that Warriors general manager Bob Myers will be in contact with both stars about re-upping with the Warriors as soon as the clock strikes 3 p.m. on June 30.

[RELATED: LeBron already recruiting Kawhi, Butler to Lakers]

Of course, it's a terribly kept secret that teams start laying the groundwork with potential free agents well before the moratorium begins, but for appearance's sake, it begins June 30.