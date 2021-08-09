NBA free agency: Mike Conley details how he'll reward Jazz's generous contract with good health

As he sat on the bench and watched the Utah Jazz end their postseason early, Mike Conley refused to entertain the what-if scenarios. After all, the top-seeded Jazz lost a second-round series to the Los Angeles Clippers in six games and squandered a 2-0 deficit partly because of Conley's absence. He remained sidelined for the first five games because of a right hamstring injury before playing limited minutes in Game 6.

“It’s tough, but it is part of the game and the playoffs,” Conley told USA TODAY Sports. “We understand that. It makes us hungrier to go after it again.”

The Utah Jazz considered it their biggest off-season priority to retain Conley, and they agreed to a three-year, $72.5 million deal on the first day of free agency.

Utah sees Mike Conley as a vital component to its NBA title hope, which is why they signed him to a $72 million deal.

Conley earned his first All-Star appearance while averaging 16.4 points on efficient shooting from the field (44.4%) and from 3-point range (41.4%) along with 6.0 assists. Because of salary cap rules, the Jazz could not sign another player at Conley’s level. The Jazz also remained optimistic that the 33-year-old Conley would not have serious health issues entering his 15th NBA season.

“It was something both parties wanted to get done,” Conley said. “We thought that we had a great year last year. Everybody involved wanted to see this thing through, and see what we can make with what we have.”

That did not stop Conley from gauging interest elsewhere. After all, Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry and Derrick Rose are also other established veteran point guards that landed handsome contracts. But he quickly sensed that the Jazz were willing to spend even with facing a hefty luxury tax bill.

After all, Conley had already cemented a close relationship with Jazz owner Ryan Smith even before negotiations began.

Smith, the founder of a leading software company named Quatrics, had appeared in a Jazz PSA with Conley for “Five for the Fight,” the Jazz’s jersey patch sponsor that also raised money for cancer research. Conley also golfed with Smith about 15 times, including in Pebble Beach. Shortly afterwards, Smith bought the Jazz franchise from the Miller family last year.

“I didn’t know if we could be friends, but we still keep it friendly,” Conley said. “At the same time, I understand he’s my boss and I’m here to do a job. So I try to balance that.”

Still, Conley said that his friendship with Smith “helped a lot” during negotiations. In turn, Conley hopes to reward the Jazz for their trust in him.

Conley has since said that he feels “really good” and has had “no issues” with his right hamstring since the playoffs ended. But as much as Conley has declined to wonder about the Jazz’s playoff chances if not for his injury, it has influenced his training regimen.

“Doing a little bit of a different routine with working out and trying to do different things,” Conley said. “Hopefully that will help with my longevity, and I hold up during the season.”

So what does that different routine entail?

Conley said he has “done a bunch of testing” on both the dimensions and strength of his quads, calves and hamstrings in hopes to catch “inefficiencies.” That way, Conley can quickly course correct any body imbalances that contribute to injuries.

Because of this regimen, Conley does not anticipate needing to adopt a load-management program for the 2021-22 season.

“I would rather come into a year not having to think like that,” Conley said. “Maybe that’s a discussion in February and March when we’re getting closer to playoff ball, and we have a chance to make the playoffs. Our goal is to win the championship. So maybe we talk then about if I play back-to-backs, do this and do that. But we’ll have a great gameplan going into the year as far as workloads going into practice and workloads in the weight room, conditioning and things that will keep me optimal for regular games.”

Conley remained bullish on the Jazz’s fortunes next season for reasons beyond his health.

Conley touted the team’s continuity that has included two other All-Stars (Mitchell, Gobert), a Sixth Man of the Year winner (Jordan Clarkson) and finalist (Joe Ingles) as well as a Coach of the Year finalist (Quin Snyder).

Conley also praised the team’s off-season moves. He highlighted Rudy Gay’s offensive and defensive versatility after the two also played together for six years in Memphis (2007-2013). He gushed about the potential of Hassan Whiteside, Eric Paschall and rookie Jared Butler.

But is this enough to compete for an NBA title? The Lakers paired Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and a handful of other veterans with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Suns retained Paul. And the Golden State Warriors are expected to have a fully healthy Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Conley conceded “it’s going to be a fight.”

“We don’t come in acting like we belong or we’re going to be put there,” Conley said. “We’re a team that is built off of working for it, working every day and letting the result be the result. But we believe we’re capable. We’re not going to say we’re going to be the No. 1 seed again. But we know we have that potential as a team.”

The Jazz improved its potential by retaining Conley.

“I went out this summer to build a base and foundation so I can maintain a high level that I want to play at,” Conley said. “That’ll allow me to continue to be fast, continue to be quick and athletic and play on both sides of the ball.”

