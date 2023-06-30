NBA free agency live updates: Lakers bring back starting point guard; Lillard wants out

Editor's note: NBA free agency opened Friday at 6 p.m. ET. See what trades and moves were made before the deadline in our Thursday tracker.

The Houston Rockets had salary cap space and wanted to spend — and they did, agreeing to a max contract with Fred VanVleet. The Phoenix Suns still want to add more high-level talent but don’t have the salary cap space to do that without another major trade. The Los Angeles Lakers had their eyes on Bruce Brown; they didn't get him, but have made a number of interesting moves.

Free agency opened Friday at 6 p.m. ET, with several teams looking to improve their roster in hopes of elevating to playoff contender or championship contender. Some may have to do that via trade, as may be the case for James Harden, who opted into the final season of his Philadelphia contract with the idea the Sixers will trade him.

Who will make the right moves? That will unfold during free agency via signings or trades.

Let’s take a look at free agent news as USA TODAY Sports keeps you updated:

Best available free agents

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz, unrestricted free agent; Christian Wood, Dallas Mavericks, unrestricted free agent; Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors, unrestricted free agent; P.J. Washington, Charlotte Hornets, restricted free agent; Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies, unrestricted free agent; Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets, restricted free agent.

Day 2 deals

Dwight Powell sticking with Mavericks

Center Dwight Powell, a steady presence in the middle, reached a three-year, $12 million deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, ESPN reported.

Lakers, Austin Reaves plan to reunite

Austin Reaves is returning to the Los Angeles Lakers with a big payday, The Athletic reported. Reaves, a restricted free agent, agreed to a four-year, $56 million Early Bird maximum contract. In 2021, he signed a two-year, $2.48 million contract with the then-defending champions who continue to reshape and improve their roster. This season, he proved himself worthy of a raise, averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Lakers in 16 playoff games.

Hornets reward Ball with designated max rookie extension

LaMelo Ball, the 2020-2021 NBA Rookie of the Year, agreed to a five-year, $207 million designated maximum rookie contract extension with the Charlotte Hornets, The Athletic reported. The deal could be worth $250 million-plus if Ball earns All-NBA, MVP or defensive player of the year honors this season. The 2022 All-Star averaged a career-high 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists in 2022-23, his third season with the Hornets after being selected with the third overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Brook Lopez headed back to the Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are keeping their core together, reaching a deal with center Brook Lopez to return on a two-year, $48 million contract, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity. The Bucks are also bringing back Khris Middleton, giving the core of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Lopez a chance to win another title, this time under first-year head coach Adrian Griffin.

Pacers acquiring Obi Tobbin in trade with Knicks

The New York Knicks are finalizing a deal that will send forward Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers for two second-round picks, ESPN reported. Toppin, 25, averaged 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 67 games last season with the Knicks. For Toppin, this is a chance to get into a regular rotation as the athletic forward has been coming off the bench in his three NBA seasons in New York and also increase his value as he will be a restricted free agent after the 2023-24 season.

Sixers, Patrick Beverley come to terms on deal

Veteran guard Patrick Beverley plans to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, Beverley's agent, Kevin Bradbury of Lift Sports Management, confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

D'Angelo Russell returns to the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers continued to fortify their roster, reaching a deal for guard D'Angelo Russell to return on a two-year, $37 million deal, ESPN reported. On Thursday, the Lakers reached deals with Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince, and on Saturday, they got Jaxson Hayes. They also want to re-sign restricted free agent Austin Reaves.

Damian Lillard finally requests trade from Trail Blazers

All-NBA guard Damian Lillard has asked for a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers after 11 seasons, a person with knowledge of the request confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because he was not allowed to speak publicly about the request.

Significant European deals for Thunder, Kings

The Sacramento Kings reached a three-year, $20 million deal with Euroleague MVP Sasha Vezenkov, a strong shooter from Bulgaria, and the Oklahoma City Thunder and Serbian guard Vasilije Micic came to terms on a three-year, $23.5 million deal, ESPN reported.

Max Strus inks sign-and-trade with Cavaliers

Free-agent guard Max Strus agreed on a four-year, $63M sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a person with direct knowledge confirmed to USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity. In the three-team deal, the Miami Heat receive a second-round pick and the San Antonio Spurs acquire guard-forward Cedi Osman, forward Lamar Stevens, and a second-round selection. Strus averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists for the Heat last season.

Jaxson Hayes plans to join Lakers

Trying to bolster their frontcourt depth, the Los Angeles Lakers reached a two-year deal with 7-0 center Jaxson Hayes, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity. Hayes spent the first four years of his career with New Orleans and has career averages of 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 62.2% shooting from the field.

Dennis Smith Jr. lands deal with Brooklyn

Veteran guard Dennis Smith Jr. and the Brooklyn Nets came to terms on a one-year deal, according to The Athletic. Smith will join his sixth teams since entering the league as a rookie in 2017-18.

Day one deals

Tyrese Haliburton agrees to max designated rookie extension with Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton reached a max designated rookie extension with the Indiana Pacers, ESPN reported, which will pay him at least $207 million in a five-year extension with the deal potentially reaching $260 million if Haliburton reaches certain criteria such as All-NBA or MVP.

Desmond Bane agrees to huge extension with Grizzlies

Desmond Bane, the 30th pick in the 2020 draft, has agreed to a five-year, $207 million extension with the Memphis Grizzlies, his agency, Tandem Sports and Entertainment, confirmed. Bane averaged 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists and shot 40.8% from 3 last season.

Fred VanVleet agrees to max deal with Rockets

Fred VanVleet, who turned into an All-Star caliber guard and won a title with Toronto in 2019, came to terms with the Houston Rockets on a three-year, $130 million deal, a person familiar with the deal told USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity. The Rockets had money to spend in free agency and lured VanVleet to Houston with a huge payday.

Kyrie Irving returning to Mavericks on three-year deal

All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will return to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $126 million contract, a person familiar with the deal told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly until the deal is official.

Draymond Green agrees to new deal with Warriors

Forward Draymond Green, one of the best defenders in the league and a four-time All-Star, plans to sign a four-year, $100 million contract with the Golden State Warriors, a person familiar with the agreement told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly until the deal is official.

Khris Middleton, Bucks agree to new deal

Khris Middleton will return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a three-year, $102 million contract, his agent, Jeff Schwartz, confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

Kyle Kuzma re-signing with Wizards on big four-year deal

Kyle Kuzma is returning to Washington. Kuzma agreed to a four-year, $102 million deal Friday to remain with the Wizards, a person familiar with the agreement told USA TODAY Sports. Kuzma averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season on the Wizards, a team that appeared to be in rebuild mode after offloading several players this offseason, including Bradley Beal. But Kuzma will not be one of them.

Wizards trade Monte Morris to Pistons

The Detroit Pistons acquired guard Monte Morris from the Washington Wizards for a second-round pick, a person with direct knowledge of the trade confirmed to USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity. Last season, Morris averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 assists and shot 48% from the field and 38.2% on 3-pointers. The Wizards generated a $9.8 million trade exception they can use over the next year.

Grizzlies agree to two-year deal with veteran Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose agreed to a two-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN. The 34-year-old veteran averaged 5.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27 games for the New York Knicks last season.

Raptors agree to two-year deal with Dennis Schroder

After Fred VanVleet agreed to a deal with the Houston Rockets, Dennis Schroder and the Toronto Raptors agreed to a two-year, $26 million contract, according to ESPN. Schroder, who averaged 12.6 points per game with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, helps fill the Raptors' need at point guard.

Kevin Love returning to Heat

Power forward Kevin Love is returning to the Miami Heat on a two-year deal, with the second year being a player option, The Associated Press reports. Love signed with the Heat after the Cleveland Cavaliers bought out his contract last season. The five-time All-Star started 18 games in the playoffs as the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals.

Seth Curry returning to Mavericks for third time

Guard Seth Curry has agreed to a two-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN. Curry spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets, but has already had two separate stints in Dallas, where he's averaged 12.6 points per game and shot 43.9% from deep.

Lakers re-signing Rui Hachimura

Forward Rui Hachimura has agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Athletic. Hachimura averaged 12.2 points per game in the Lakers' Western Conference finals run last season after being traded midseason from the Washington Wizards.

Nuggets NBA playoff hero Bruce Brown signing with Pacers

Bruce Brown, who played a pivotal role in Denver’s championship run, agreed to a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, a person familiar with the terms told USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity. The Nuggets couldn’t offer Brown that much and other teams who wanted to sign him, such as the Lakers, only had the mid-level exception at $12.4 million per season to offer Brown.

Lakers reach deal with Gabe Vincent, key piece to Heat's Finals run

Gabe Vincent is headed to Los Angeles after agreeing to a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers, a person familiar with the deal told USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity. Vincent averaged a career-high 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists during the regular season for the Miami Heat and averaged 11.4 points during the 2023 NBA Finals.

Cam Johnson agrees to stay with Nets on big deal after midseason trade

Cam Johnson is staying put in Brooklyn. Johnson and the Nets agreed to a four-year, $108 million deal, according to ESPN. Johnson averaged a career-high 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assist in 25 games for Brooklyn last season after the Phoenix Suns dealt Johnson to the Nets in February in the Kevin Durant trade.

Joe Ingles agrees to deal with Magic

Joe Ingles has agreed to a two-year, $22 million deal with the Orlando Magic that includes a team option on the second year of the deal, a person familiar with the deal told USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity.

Salary cap number for 2023-24 season announced

The NBA Friday announced the salary cap and luxury tax thresholds for the 2023-24 season. The salary cap has been set at $136.021 million.

The following has just been announced: pic.twitter.com/6iuklFFvc6 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 30, 2023

Jakob Poeltl sticking with Raptors on four-year deal

Center Jakob Poeltl is staying in Toronto, agreeing to a four-year, $80 million contract with the Raptors, a person familiar with the terms told USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity. Poeltl, whose new deal includes a player option, averaged 13.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks last season after he was traded back to the Raptors by the Spurs.

Herb Jones re-signing with Pelicans on four-year deal

Forward Herb Jones is returning to New Orleans, agreeing to a four-year, $52 million deal with Pelicans, a person familiar with the agreement told USA TODAY Sports. The 6-foot-8 wing is entering his third season and has averaged 9 points per game in each of his first two years while playing strong defense.

Lakers, Cam Reddish agree to two-year deal

Cam Reddish is on the move again. He agreed to a two-year deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Athletic. Reddish averaged 11 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20 games for the Portland Trail Blazers after being dealt by the New York Knicks midseason.

Josh Richardson reuniting with Heat

Forward Josh Richardson has agreed to a two-year deal with the Miami Heat, a person familiar with the agreement told USA TODAY Sports. The Heat drafted Richardson in 2015 and he averaged 12.1 points per game for them across four seasons before he was sent to Philadelphia in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to Miami.

Shake Milton reaches two-year deal with Timberwolves

Shake Milton agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN, following five seasons in Philadelphia. Milton averaged 8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season for the 76ers.

Suns reach deals with multiple players

Limited in what they could do with their salary cap situation, the Suns agreed to a number of smaller deals with role players, according to multiple reports. They have agreed to contracts with Yuta Watanabe, Keita Bates-Diop (two years, $5 million), Drew Eubanks (two-year minimum), Damion Lee (two years), Josh Okogie and Chimezie Metu (one year).

Tre Jones reupping with Spurs

Guard Tre Jones is returning to San Antonio, agreeing to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Spurs, his agent, Kevin Bradbury, confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. Jones averaged career highs in points (12.9) and assists (6.6) per game last season.

Jevon Carter agrees to three-year deal with Bulls

Guard Jevon Carter has agreed to a three-year, $20 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, a person familiar with the terms told USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity. Carter averaged a career-high 8 points with the Milwaukee Bucks last season.

Georges Niang strikes three-year deal with Cavaliers

Georges Niang is headed to Cleveland. Niang agreed to a three-year, $26 million contract with the Cavaliers, a person familiar with the terms told USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity. Niang spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1 assist last season.

Lakers plan to offer Austin Reaves four-year deal

The Los Angeles Lakers plan to offer restricted free agent Austin Reaves a four-year, $52 million contract, according to ESPN. Other teams can offer Reaves as much as $100 million, but, since he is a restricted free agent, the Lakers can match any offer to retain the guard, who broke out during L.A.'s Western Conference finals run last season.

Lakers agree to deal with Taurean Prince

Forward Taurean Prince has agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN. Prince spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he averaged 8.1 points per game.

Troy Brown Jr. going from Lakers to Timberwolves

Forward Troy Brown Jr. has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN. Brown averaged 7.1 points per game last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jerami Grant returning to Trail Blazers on five-year deal

Forward Jerami Grant reached a deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers on a five-year, $160 million contract, a person familiar with the terms told USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity.

Trey Lyles agrees to two-year deal to return to Kings

Forward Trey Lyles will return to the Sacramento Kings on a two-year, $16 million deal, a person familiar with the agreement told USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity so that they could speak freely before the deal is official.

Caris LeVert re-signing with Cavaliers

Guard Caris LeVert is staying in Cleveland after agreeing to a two-year, $32 million contract with the Cavaliers, a person familiar with the terms told USA TODAY Sports under the condition of anonymity.

Coby White staying with Bulls

Guard Coby White has agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract to stay with the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN.

Pistons acquire Joe Harris from Nets

The Detroit Pistons acquired guard Joe Harris from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade, a person familiar with the details told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly until the deal is official. The Pistons will also acquire two second-round picks (2027 and 2029) in a deal that removes the final season of Harris’ deal at $19.9 million from Brooklyn’s books. Harris will be an unrestricted free agent following next season. The Nets created a $19.9 million trade exception to use in the offseason or next season.

James Harden will not become a free agent

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden will opt into the final season of his $35.6 million contract with the idea that the Sixers will trade Harden, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly until there is a resolution. Harden, the 2017-18 regular-season NBA MVP, was expected to become a free agent with the possibility of re-signing with Philadelphia or returning to Houston.

Harrison Barnes, Kings agree to extension

Forward Harrison Barnes reached a three-year, $54 million extension to remain with the Sacramento Kings. Barnes averaged 15 points and 4.5 rebounds and shot 47.3% from the field last season. The 31-year-old Barnes started every game last season – one of only three NBA players to do so – and helped the Kings reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Josh Hart commits to Knicks for 2023-24

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart, who had a productive season, including some strong games in the playoffs, picked up the option year on his contract for $12.9 million, ESPN and The Athletic reported. Hart averaged 10.4 points and 7.4 rebounds and shot 47.9% from the field in 11 playoff games.

Which teams have considerable salary cap space?

Houston Rockets

San Antonio Spurs

Orlando Magic

Oklahoma City Thunder

Detroit Pistons

What is an unrestricted free agent?

The most common free agent is an unrestricted one. Simply put, an unrestricted free agent can sign with any team they wish. Once that contract is officially signed, the player is part of the new team.

What is a restricted free agent?

This is where it gets a little complicated. A restricted free agent can sign an offer sheet with any team, but the player’s original team has the chance to retain the player by matching the offer.

For example, if restricted free agent Austin Reaves is offered a contract by the San Antonio Spurs, the Los Angeles Lakers have the right to match the offer and retain Reaves. The NBA says the original team has the “right of first refusal.”

Restricted free agents exist in these situations: following the fourth year of a rookie contract for former first-round picks; veteran free agents who have three seasons or less of experience; and a player coming off a two-way contract who previously spent at least 15 days on an NBA roster the prior season. (A two-way contract allows a player to suit up for an NBA team or its G League affiliate).

