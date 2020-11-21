NBA free agency: Lakers agree to deal with Wesley Matthews

Bucks guard Wesley Matthews defends Heat star Jimmy Butler during the playoffs on Aug. 31, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Lakers and free-agent guard Wesley Matthews agreed to a deal on Friday for him to join the NBA champions, according to people with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

When free agency opened at 3 p.m. PST for negotiations, Matthews and the Lakers agreed on the bi-annual exception, a one-year deal for $3.6 million. Matthews can’t sign his contract until Sunday at 9:01 a.m. PST.

Matthews, 6 foot 5, is a versatile defender, able to guard point guards, shooting guards and small forwards.

He averaged 7.4 points last season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He shot 36.4% from three-point range during the regular season, but improved to 39% in the playoffs. He’s a 38.1% three-point shooter over his 11-year career.

Matthews becomes a big addition for the Lakers, who traded shooting guard Danny Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder for point guard Dennis Schroder.

