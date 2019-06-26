NBA free agency: Kyrie Irving at top of league’s deepest position

Point guard is far and away the deepest position in this free-agent class. There are stars at the top, at least eight more quality starters and several high-end backups. If you need a point guard, you’re in luck this summer. Because of that depth, look for some of these guys to get squeezed in a cap crunch and for teams to find some really good bargains.

Here are the top potential free-agent point guards on the market, with the negotiating period opening at 6 p.m. ET Sunday:

1. Kyrie Irving

Age: 27

Irving remains one of the top players in the NBA, despite a frustrating season with Boston. While the Celtics didn’t have the success many envisioned, Irving was an All-NBA performer and once again an All-Star. Reports have linked him to the Nets, Knicks, Lakers and even returning to the Celtics. Brooklyn seems like the leader, but with a guy like Irving, you’ll only know for sure when he signs on the dotted line.

Fits with: Nets, Celtics, Knicks, Lakers

2. Kemba Walker

Age: 29

Walker had a dream season. He was an All-Star in his home city of Charlotte and capped off the year by making the All-NBA team. The latter honor made him eligible for a super-max extension of five years and $221 million. That puts the Hornets in a bit of a bind. They’d love to retain their franchise player, but they’ve already got an expensive roster and this would cap them out for the foreseeable future.

Fits with: Celtics, Hornets, Knicks, Lakers, Mavericks

3. D’Angelo Russell

Age: 23

Russell really came into his own last season and became a first-time All-Star. Normally, this would mean a player of his age has a max deal coming to stay with the club with which he developed. In this case, Russell’s future seems tied to the Nets’ pursuit of Irving. If Brooklyn signs Irving, it’s likely Russell is headed elsewhere.

Fits with: Nets, Pacers, Knicks, Timberwolves

4. Patrick Beverley

Age: 30

Beverley has gained a reputation as one of the guards whom opposing players hate to go against most. He’s just a pest, and that’s a compliment of the highest order. Beverley has also improved his shooting and playmaking enough that he’s no longer just a defensive stopper. He’ll have plenty of suitors this summer because of the plug-and-play nature of his game.

Fits with: Clippers, Mavericks, Lakers

5. Malcolm Brogdon (restricted)

Age: 26

Brogdon is a ways away from his 2017 Rookie of the Year season, but he’s gotten even better since then. He’s become equally adept at playing with the ball in his hands, or sliding off the ball and playing as a spot-up shooter. He put up a remarkable 51/43/93 shooting split this season. Normally teams would be scared off because he’s a restricted free agent, but Brogdon is good enough that someone might put Milwaukee in a tough spot to have to match a massive offer sheet.

Fits with: Bucks, Celtics, Lakers, Pacers

6. Tomas Satoransky (restricted)

Age: 27

It took Satoransky four years to come to the NBA from overseas after being drafted and then two more years to become a starter. But after John Wall got hurt, Satoransky stepped in and delivered the best basketball of his career. Because of his great size at 6-foot-7, Satoransky gives teams options with how they put together their backcourts. Given the Wizards’ already shaky cap situation, a big offer sheet could steal him away.

Fits with: Wizards, Jazz, Pacers, Celtics

7. Terry Rozier III (restricted)

Age: 25

Rozier is a bit of a mystery. Is he the guy who performed well as Boston’s starter late in the 2018-19 season? Or is he the guy who struggled throughout the entirety of this past year? Signing him to a big offer sheet could get him away from the Celtics, but it’s a boom-or-bust kind of move. You can’t really be sure what you’re going to get.

Fits with: Celtics, Suns, Pacers

8. Ricky Rubio

Age: 29

With Utah acquiring Mike Conley from Memphis, Rubio is going to be on the move. He’s been linked to both the Celtics and the Pacers and would be a nice fit with either team. Rubio is never going to be a shooter, but his playmaking and defense remain very good.

Fits with: Pacers, Celtics, Suns

9. Elfrid Payton

Age: 25

Payton’s had a roller-coaster career so far. He’s got all the physical skills you could ever want as a lead guard, but his consistency and shooting continue to lag behind. Someone will take another chance on Payton because guards with his size/speed combo don’t come around all that often. But it will be a short-term deal and he’ll likely be right back on this list a year from now.

Fits with: Lakers, Pacers, Mavericks

Other notable free agents: Seth Curry, Cory Joseph, Rajon Rondo, Derrick Rose, Delon Wright (restricted)

10. Delon Wright (restricted)

Age: 27

Wright has spent most of his career backing up Kyle Lowry, only to be traded at the deadline to Memphis to back up Mike Conley. Now it looks like Ja Morant is going to be the new Grizzlies point guard after being selected second overall. That means a team could potentially steal Wright with a big enough offer sheet. The most likely scenario is that Memphis re-signs Wright to act as a bridge to Morant this year and then a high-end backup going forward.

Fits with: Grizzlies, Suns, Pacers

