NBA free agency fantasy basketball primer: JJ Redick's hiring all but ensures LeBron's return to L.A. — right?

If LeBron James leaves the Lakers, it would send a shockwave in both the NBA and fantasy worlds. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The rules around free agency changed this season, as teams began negotiating with free agents on their rosters immediately following the NBA Finals. As such, Pascal Siakam already agreed in principle to a new deal with the Pacers (more on that later) and ESPN's Brian Windhorst indicated that we'll likely see more reported deals before free agency officially begins June 30, with teams being able to pursue free agents leaving other teams.

All deals will be final on July 6, but let's break down the players who could be testing the market in the latest fantasy free-agent primer.

Fantasy Stars

LeBron James

Status: unrestricted free agent (player option)

LeBron James SF - LAL - #23 2023 - 2024 season 25.7 Pts 7.3 Reb 8.3 Ast 0.5 Blk 35:16 Min

James' podcast bro JJ Redick has been named head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, and when you add in personal ties to L.A. and business outside of basketball, I'd be shocked if James didn't return to the Lakers.

But who knows — the decision was a thing. Nonetheless, James continues to defy Father Time and remains a top 30 player in fantasy.

Paul George

Status: unrestricted free agent (player option)

Paul George SF - LAC - #13 2023 - 2024 season 22.6 Pts 5.2 Reb 3.5 Ast 0.5 Blk 33:49 Min

The Clippers and George have yet to come to an agreement on an extension, which means the 13-year pro could enter the free-agent pool. And why not? The Clippers' championship window is closing fast and with limited perimeter depth thanks to the James Harden trade, PG should opt for the payday coming his way. While I liked his fantasy prospects in Philly, recent reports have the Sixers considering other options. The Magic remain a dark horse to land George, with no shortage of potential suitors willing to pay the max.

Tyrese Maxey

Status: restricted free agent

Tyrese Maxey PG - PHI - #0 2023 - 2024 season 25.9 Pts 3.7 Reb 6.2 Ast 1 Stl 37:31 Min

Let's be clear: he will sign a max deal with the Sixers. The deal would've been done already, but Philly wanted to save their cap space in anticipation of landing an additional marquee free agent this summer. Maxey, the 2023-24 Most Improved Player is just 23 years old and had a breakout campaign, raising his production to an efficient 26/4/6 last season. He's an All-Star and second-round talent in fantasy, easy.

James Harden

Status: unrestricted free agent

James Harden SG - LAC - #1 2023 - 2024 season 16.6 Pts 5.1 Reb 8.5 Ast 1.1 Stl 34:18 Min

The former MVP is not the system he once was. And he doesn't have to be. Harden was a top 30 player in category leagues and top 40 in points leagues despite his scoring dropping to the lowest mark since 2011-12.

Given what we saw in his first stint there, there's no reason for the Clippers not to re-sign Harden. They have no reliable backup plans in the mix (sorry, Bones Hyland), and with Paul George possibly on the move, Harden's looking like he could be worthy of a third-round pick again.

Mid-Tier Players

Pascal Siakam

Status: unrestricted free agent

Pascal Siakam PF - IND - #43 2023 - 2024 season 21.7 Pts 7.1 Reb 4.3 Ast 0.3 Blk 33:13 Min

Siakam intends to sign a four-year, $189 million max deal with the Pacers. The deal can officially go through on July 6, but this was a significant domino to fall in free agency. Playing with Tyrese Haliburton will be good for his fantasy value, and Spicy P can provide an efficient 21/6/4 line for a fourth/fifth-round pick.

DeMar DeRozan

Status: unrestricted free agent

DeMar DeRozan SG - CHI - #11 2023 - 2024 season 24 Pts 4.3 Reb 5.3 Ast 1.1 Stl 37:50 Min

DeRozan's been carrying the Bulls since he arrived and has been a consistent top-40 player in fantasy. He's been the focal point of Billy Donovan's system, so a reunion with Chicago would be OK to preserve his fantasy outlook. Although, I'd love to see him in L.A. Seeing him on stage with Kendrick Lamar for the Pop Out was a vibe and I can only imagine how he'd put on for his city.

Immanuel Quickley

Status: restricted free agent

Immanuel Quickley PG - TOR - #5 2023 - 2024 season 17 Pts 3.8 Reb 4.9 Ast 0.7 Stl 29:11 Min

The Raptors are in no rush to get Quickley under contract, but the Magic and Spurs are rumored to want IQ. He's an ascending player who will be in the running for Most Improved Player after averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 boards and 6.8 dimes in 38 games as a Raptor. From Jan. 1 through April, Quickley provided sixth-round value in fantasy, so I have a ton of optimism in IQ being a top 70 player if he stays in Toronto.

Nic Claxton

Status: unrestricted free agent

Nic Claxton C - BKN - #33 2023 - 2024 season 11.8 Pts 9.9 Reb 0.6 Stl 2.1 Blk 29:48 Min

For what it's worth, he'll stay with the Nets. However, the Nets' indecision on bringing the young center back could prove costly because he's one of the best centers available. He's a nightly threat for a double-double and a couple of blocks, and no matter where he ends up, he's a consistent asset for boards, stocks and FG percentage in the mid-rounds of drafts.

OG Anunoby

Status: unrestricted free agent (player option)

OG Anunoby SF - NY - #8 2023 - 2024 season 14.7 Pts 4.2 Reb 2.1 Ast 0.7 Blk 34:02 Min

The CAA force is strong in the Mecca, so I'm betting Anunoby re-signs with the Knicks despite being an unrestricted free agent. He has been a difference-maker since coming to the Knicks mid-season, playing a sizable role in propelling the Knicks to a 20-3 record when Anunoby was active. They should bring him back, and he should put up comparable numbers (14/4/2) if he stays in NY, with his stocks driving his fantasy value.

Miles Bridges

Status: unrestricted free agent

Miles Bridges SF - CHA - #0 2023 - 2024 season 21 Pts 7.3 Reb 3.3 Ast 0.5 Blk 37:24 Min

Bridges' off-the-court history should lower the market he still has. He had a career year offensively and can undoubtedly help teams looking for an athletic and versatile wing. He outperformed his ADP in 2023-24, but the landing spot will impact his fantasy outlook heading into next year.

Tobias Harris

Status: unrestricted free agent

Tobias Harris PF - PHI - #12 2023 - 2024 season 17.2 Pts 6.5 Reb 3.1 Ast 0.7 Blk 33:50 Min

While I've been very critical of Harris' disappearing playoff act, he deserves some flowers as he beat his ADP three years in a row. He's boring but has a decently high floor at 17/6/3 with strong splits. He won't do much defensively, and I'd imagine he's looking for a home where he can be at least the second option on offense — which is a bold move given what we've seen from him when any kind of adversity comes his way. A reunion with the Pistons makes sense.

D'Angelo Russell

Status: unrestricted free agent (player option)

D'Angelo Russell PG - LAL - #1 2023 - 2024 season 18 Pts 3.1 Reb 6.3 Ast 0.9 Stl 32:41 Min

D'Lo turned a 99.8 preseason ADP into a sixth-round value, far exceeding expectations for fantasy managers. The weird thing is that people are actively rooting for him to fail when he's been a consistent 18/3/6 guy for years. D'Lo has moments of offensive and defensive lapses, but overall, he's been solid in fantasy as a Laker.

Will Russell opt into the final year of his deal or decline and test the open market? The Magic are reportedly interested in D'Lo, but interest is far from a guarantee. The fact remains that there are more coveted options on the market, so depending on how it moves, that could dictate whether D'Lo decides to run it back in LA or go elsewhere. I like his fantasy value if he stays with the Lakers, though.

Late-Round Players

Tyus Jones

Status: unrestricted free agent

Tyus Jones PG - WAS - #5 2023 - 2024 season 12 Pts 2.7 Reb 7.3 Ast 1.1 Stl 29:17 Min

Jones' first season as a full-time starter was a success, delivering career-highs in points, assists, field-goal and 3-point percentage. That's not even mentioning his elite 7.3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

A few teams need a point guard, but seeing him take over his brother's job with the Spurs would be ideal. Hopefully, he'll land a starting gig to preserve his fantasy appeal.

Isaiah Hartenstein

Status: unrestricted free agent

Isaiah Hartenstein C - NY - #55 2023 - 2024 season 7.8 Pts 8.3 Reb 1.2 Stl 1.1 Blk 25:17 Min

Please go to Oklahoma City. Whether in a starting or bench role, there is a path to playing at least 25-28 minutes a night for a team that desperately needs physicality and rebounding in the frontcourt. His 13.5% assist rate with low usage shows he can facilitate as a big, and playing alongside several young stars is a perfect fit. After a successful regular and postseason, I'm sure the Knicks will have a chance to bring him back, but if the money isn't right, he'll thrive elsewhere.

Jonas Valančiūnas

Status: unrestricted free agent

Jonas Valanciunas C - NO - #17 2023 - 2024 season 12.2 Pts 8.8 Reb 0.4 Stl 0.8 Blk 23:29 Min

The Pelicans are likely moving on from Valančiūnas after his scoring and rebounding decreased for the third consecutive season. For being a statue-type big man, he at least shoots 3s and can rebound at a high rate entering his 13th NBA season. Fantasy-wise, he can jump up a tier in the right situation, but I don't see it happening, considering he is often subbed out for small-ball lineups due to his defensive limitations. Like Harris, Valančiūnas is who he is and will continue to be a back-end-of-the-draft selection.

Malik Monk

Status: unrestricted free agent

Malik Monk SG - SAC - #0 2023 - 2024 season 15.4 Pts 2.9 Reb 5.1 Ast 0.6 Stl 26:00 Min

If it weren't for a late-season MCL injury, Monk would've had a chance at winning Sixth Man of the Year. His playmaking (5.1 assists per game) was a surprise addition to his fantasy value, and knowing that he's one of the best scorers off the bench, he's getting paid. The Kings have his bird rights, but another team could swipe him if they want to pay for the 26-year-old bucket.

Klay Thompson

Status: unrestricted free agent

Klay Thompson SG - GS - #11 2023 - 2024 season 17.9 Pts 3.3 Reb 2.3 Ast 0.6 Stl 29:40 Min

Given what he'll command on the open market, I doubt we'll see Thompson return to Golden State. He'll be paid like a starter, and when he gets 30 minutes on a squad like OKC, Dallas or Orlando, that could preserve his fantasy value as a late-round pick.

Other notable free agents: