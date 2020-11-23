NBA Free Agency: How will Celtics adjust after Gordon Hayward's departure?

Forsberg: Evaluating the current state of the Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics emerged from free agency’s frenetic opening weekend with a roster that might just be complete.

Boston targeted shooting while adding Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard in the draft, then infused some veteran experience onto their bench by adding Tristan Thompson and Jeff Teague via free agency.

Nothing was more important, however, than locking up Jayson Tatum to a five-year, maximum-salary rookie extension that could be worth as much as $195 million. So much of Boston’s title chances hinge on Tatum’s ascension and the Celtics have essentially guaranteed themselves a half decade with Tatum and Jaylen Brown as the core of this team.

There remains one particularly notable void. The departure of Gordon Hayward stripped the Celtics of an All-Star-caliber wing, one who often accentuated the talents of the Jays, and there is no obvious pathway to replacing what Hayward brought the team.

Our lingering question: How will the Celtics fill that void on the wing?