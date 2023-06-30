NBA free agency 2023 tracker, cap space, start date, more

Things are about to get nutty in the NBA.

The offseason is driving fast toward the next stage of the calendar following the conclusion of the 2023 draft. The San Antonio Spurs officially took Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick, and 57 selections followed as teams added more youth to their respective rosters.

But now, roster constructions for the upcoming season are about to take another step forward.

The 2023 free agency period will allow teams the chance to sign experienced players to bolster their odds of winning. Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton and Draymond Green are some of the marquee names entering the market as unrestricted free agents.

So, who is going where and how much can teams spend? Here's everything to know about the 2023 NBA free agency period:

When does NBA free agency 2023 start?

Free agency will begin on Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m. ET. At this time, teams can officially begin negotiating terms with players on the market in hopes of striking a deal.

What is the NBA salary cap in 2023-24?

The NBA reportedly said the league salary cap for the 2023-24 season is projected to be $136 million with the luxury tax to be $165 million, according to ESPN. The salary cap for 2022-23 was $123.655 million.

Which NBA teams have the most cap space in 2023-24?

The following figures could change given player/team options and sign and trades are possibilities. But as of June 25, these five teams have the most projected practical cap space entering free agency, via Spotrac:

Which NBA teams have the least cap space in 2023-24?

On the contrary, these teams might find it difficult to dole out contracts to quality players. As of June 25, these teams have the least projected practical cap space entering free agency, via Spotrac:

Who are the best NBA free agents in 2023?

Franchise cornerstones in free agency are difficult to come by nowadays in the NBA, but there are still plenty of players worth tapping into on the market.

Here is a tracker of key players available with live updates of the new contracts they land as details emerge:

Point guards:

Shooting guards:

Small forwards:

Power forwards:

Centers: