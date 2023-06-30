NBA free agency 2023 tracker, cap space, start date, more
Things are about to get nutty in the NBA.
The offseason is driving fast toward the next stage of the calendar following the conclusion of the 2023 draft. The San Antonio Spurs officially took Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick, and 57 selections followed as teams added more youth to their respective rosters.
But now, roster constructions for the upcoming season are about to take another step forward.
The 2023 free agency period will allow teams the chance to sign experienced players to bolster their odds of winning. Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton and Draymond Green are some of the marquee names entering the market as unrestricted free agents.
So, who is going where and how much can teams spend? Here's everything to know about the 2023 NBA free agency period:
When does NBA free agency 2023 start?
Free agency will begin on Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m. ET. At this time, teams can officially begin negotiating terms with players on the market in hopes of striking a deal.
What is the NBA salary cap in 2023-24?
The NBA reportedly said the league salary cap for the 2023-24 season is projected to be $136 million with the luxury tax to be $165 million, according to ESPN. The salary cap for 2022-23 was $123.655 million.
Which NBA teams have the most cap space in 2023-24?
The following figures could change given player/team options and sign and trades are possibilities. But as of June 25, these five teams have the most projected practical cap space entering free agency, via Spotrac:
Houston Rockets: $59,783,491
Utah Jazz: $43,928,675
San Antonio Spurs: $37,477,403
Indiana Pacers: $32,152,523
Detroit Pistons: $27,819,304
Which NBA teams have the least cap space in 2023-24?
On the contrary, these teams might find it difficult to dole out contracts to quality players. As of June 25, these teams have the least projected practical cap space entering free agency, via Spotrac:
Portland Trail Blazers: -$77,838,630
Phoenix Suns: -$70,553,928
Dallas Mavericks: -$67,581,788
LA Clippers: -$67,535,209
Philadelphia 76ers: -$67,412,809
Who are the best NBA free agents in 2023?
Franchise cornerstones in free agency are difficult to come by nowadays in the NBA, but there are still plenty of players worth tapping into on the market.
Here is a tracker of key players available with live updates of the new contracts they land as details emerge:
Point guards:
Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks (UFA): Agreed to re-sign on a three-year, $126 million deal with a player option in Year 3
Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors (UFA)
D'Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers (UFA)
Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Clippers (UFA)
Patrick Beverley, Chicago Bulls (UFA)
Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat (UFA)
Reggie Jackson, Denver Nuggets (UFA): Agreed to re-sign on a two-year, $10.25 million deal with a player option in Year 2
Derrick Rose, New York Knicks (UFA)
Tre Jones, San Antonio Spurs (RFA): Agreed to re-sign on a two-year, $20 million deal
Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls (RFA)
Jevon Carter, Milwaukee Bucks (UFA): Agreed with the Bulls on a three-year, $20 million deal
Dennis Schroder, Los Angeles Lakers (UFA)
Coby White, Chicago Bulls (RFA): Agreed to re-sign on a three-year, $40 million deal
Kendrick Nunn, Washington Wizards (UFA)
Shooting guards:
James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers (Player option): Player exercised $35.6 million option
Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets (UFA): Agreed with the Pacers on a two-year, $45 million deal with a team option in Year 2
Josh Hart, New York Knicks (Player option): Player exercised $12.9 million option, will be UFA in 2024
Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers (RFA)
Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz (Player option)
Max Strus, Miami Heat (UFA)
Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets (UFA)
Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers (UFA): Agreed to re-sign on a two-year, $32 million deal
Malik Beasley, Los Angeles Lakers (Team option)
Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors (Player option)
Josh Okogie, Phoenix Suns (UFA): Agreed to re-sign
Alec Burks, Detroit Pistons (Team option): Team exercised $10.4 million option, will be UFA in 2024
Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers (RFA)
Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat (Player option)
Lonnie Walker IV, Los Angeles Lakers (UFA)
Talen Horton-Tucker, Utah Jazz (Player option): Player exercised $11 million option, will be UFA in 2024
Damion Lee, Phoenix Suns: Agreed to re-sign on a two-year deal with a player option in Year 2
Small forwards:
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks (UFA): Agreed to re-sign on a three-year, $102 million deal
Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards (UFA): Agreed to re-sign on a four-year, $102 million deal
Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets (RFA): Agreed to re-sign on a four-year, $108 million deal
Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies (UFA)
Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans (RFA)
Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte Hornets (UFA)
Torrey Craig, Phoenix Suns (UFA)
Jae Crowder, Milwaukee Bucks (UFA)
Taurean Prince, Minnesota Timberwolves (UFA): Agreed with the Lakers on a one-year, $4.5 million deal
Troy Brown Jr., Los Angeles Lakers (UFA): Agreed to a deal with the Lakers
T.J. Warren, Phoenix Suns (UFA)
Cam Reddish, Portland Trail Blazers (RFA)
Joe Ingles, Milwaukee Bucks (UFA)
Terrence Ross, Phoenix Suns (UFA)
Power forwards:
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (UFA): Agreed to re-sign on a four-year, $100 million deal with a player option in Year 4
Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers (UFA): Agreed to re-sign on a five-year, $160 million deal
Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings (UFA): Agreed to re-signed on a three-year, $54 million deal
Grant Williams, Boston Celtics (RFA)
PJ Washington, Charlotte Hornets (RFA)
Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers (RFA)
Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets (Player option)
Trey Lyles, Sacramento Kings (UFA): Agreed to re-sign
Jeff Green, Denver Nuggets (UFA)
Jalen McDaniels, Philadelphia 76ers (UFA)
JaMychal Green, Golden State Warriors (UFA)
Georges Niang, Philadelphia 76ers (UFA): Agreed with the Cavaliers on a three-year, $26 million deal
Keita Bates-Diop, San Antonio Spurs (UFA): Agreed with the Suns on a two-year, $5 million deal
Chimezie Metu, Sacramento Kings (UFA): Agreed with the Suns on a one-year deal
Centers:
Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks (UFA)
Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls (UFA): Re-signed on a three-year, $60 million deal
Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors (UFA): Agreed to re-sign on a four-year, $80 million deal with a player option in Year 4
Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves (UFA): Re-signed for three years, $42 million
Christian Wood, Dallas Mavericks (UFA)
Paul Reed, Philadelphia 76ers (RFA)
Jock Landale, Phoenix Suns (UFA)
Kevin Love, Miami Heat (UFA)
Xavier Tillman, Memphis Grizzlies (Team option)
Mo Wagner, Orlando Magic (UFA)
Mason Plumlee, LA Clippers (UFA)
Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks (UFA)
Alex Len, Sacramento Kings (UFA)
Thomas Bryant, Denver Nuggets (UFA)
Andre Drummond, Chicago Bulls (UFA)
Drew Eubanks, Portland Trail Blazers (UFA): Agreed with the Suns on a two-year deal with a player option in Year 2