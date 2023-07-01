NBA free agency 2023: Lakers signing Gabe Vincent to $33M detail, retain Rui Hachimura

Gabe Vincent is moving from Miami to Los Angeles after a breakout postseason. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Gabe Vincent now has a life-changing contract after a breakout postseason with the Miami Heat.

The free-agent guard is joining the Los Angeles Lakers on a three-year, $33 million contract, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. Vincent's prior career earnings totaled $3.5 million over three-plus seasons with the Heat.

Gabe Vincent's three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers is all guaranteed, no options, for the UC Santa Barbara product to join Los Angeles, per source. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 30, 2023

Vincent's is one of a number of deals secured in free agency by the Lakers, who also agreed to re-sign forward Rui Hachimura and added former Portland Trail Blazers forward Cam Reddish on Friday, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Hachimura agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract to stay with the Lakers following his midseason trade from the Washington Wizards. Reddish joins Los Angeles on a veteran's minimum contract.

Vincent lands in Los Angeles after a breakout postseason in Miami. He joined the Heat in a limited role as an undrafted free agent during the 2019-20 season. His play eventually earned him a part-time starting role and a two-year, $3.48 million deal for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. He made 34 starts in 68 regular-season games last season, averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 40.2% from the floor and 33.4% from 3-point distance.

He upped his production and was a key contributor during Miami's surprise run to the NBA Finals as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Vincent started all 22 of Miami's playoff games, averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point distance on 6.1 attempts per game. His strong effort from long distance along with those of his teammates played a significant factor in Miami's postseason success.

Now he's joining a Lakers team intent on dethroning the NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference. His postseason poise surely played a role in their decision to sign him.

Hachimura thrived in the postseason with the Lakers during their run to the Western Conference finals. He averaged 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in a bench role while shooting 55.7% from the field and 48.7% on 2.4 3-pointers per game in 16 playoff games. He was a restricted free agent prior to agreeing to his new contract.

Former Lakers guard Dennis Schröder, meanwhile, is reportedly leaving Los Angeles to join the Raptors after Fred VanVleet left Toronto to join the Houston Rockets.