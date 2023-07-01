NBA free agency 2023: Lakers agree to $56M contract with Austin Reaves after keeping D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura

Austin Reaves agreed to a four-year, $56M contract to stay with the Lakers. (AP)

The Los Angeles Lakers capped a busy two days of free agency by agreeing to a four-year, $56 million contract with prized guard Austin Reaves, ESPN reported.

The agreement allowed the Lakers to retain their top three free agents, coming after they reached terms with D'Angelo Russell on a two-year, $37 million contract earlier Saturday and agreed to re-sign forward Rui Hachimura Friday.

Los Angeles also is signing Miami Heat free-agent guard Gabe Vincent to a three-year, $33 million contract and added former Portland Trail Blazers forward Cam Reddish and former Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince. The signings will help fortify the Lakers' roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Keeping Reaves was a priority for the Lakers after a breakout season in which he shot 52.9% from the field, 39.8% on 3-pointers and 86.9% at the free-throw line while averaging 13 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Hachimura agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract to stay with the Lakers following his midseason trade from the Washington Wizards. Reddish joins Los Angeles on a veteran's minimum contract, while Prince is signing on for one year and $4.5 million.

Vincent lands in Los Angeles after a breakout postseason in Miami. He joined the Heat in a limited role as an undrafted free agent during the 2019-20 season. His play eventually earned him a part-time starting role and a two-year, $3.48 million deal for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. He made 34 starts in 68 regular-season games last season, averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 40.2% from the floor and 33.4% from 3-point distance.

Advertisement

He upped his production and was a key contributor during Miami's surprise run to the NBA Finals as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Vincent started all 22 of Miami's playoff games, averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point distance on 6.1 attempts per game. His strong effort from long distance along with those of his teammates played a significant factor in Miami's postseason success.

Vincent's prior career earnings totaled $3.5 million over three-plus seasons with the Heat.

Now he's joining a Lakers team intent on dethroning the NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference. His postseason poise surely played a role in their decision to sign him.

Advertisement

Hachimura thrived in the postseason with the Lakers during their run to the Western Conference finals. He averaged 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in a bench role while shooting 55.7% from the field and 48.7% on 2.4 3-pointers per game in 16 playoff games. He was a restricted free agent prior to agreeing to his new contract.

Former Lakers guard Dennis Schröder, meanwhile, is reportedly leaving Los Angeles to join the Raptors after Fred VanVleet left Toronto to join the Houston Rockets.