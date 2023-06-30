NBA free agency 2023: Jerami Grant reportedly agrees to $160M deal to return to Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant spent the past season with the Portland Trail Blazers after being traded from the Detroit Pistons last summer. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Forward Jerami Grant has agreed to a five-year, $160 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Free agent forward Jerami Grant and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul have agreed on a five-year, $160 million deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

Grant, 29, spent the past season with Portland after being traded from the Detroit Pistons last offseason. He had a solid 2022-23 season, averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.

Grant averaged 17 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and one block per game since 2019 during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Pistons and Trail Blazers.

Portland reportedly offered Grant a four-year, $112 million max contract he was eligible for in January, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, but the forward declined that in lieu of a bigger deal he could sign in free agency. But he also said he expected to remain with the Trail Blazers during his end-of-season news conference.