NBA free agency 2023: Gabe Vincent leaving Miami to join Lakers on $33M deal after breakout postseason

Gabe Vincent is moving from Miami to Los Angeles after a breakout postseason. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Gabe Vincent now has a life-changing contract after a breakout postseason with the Miami Heat.

The free-agent guard is joining the Los Angeles Lakers on a three-year, $33 million contract, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. Vincent's prior career earnings totaled $3.5 million over three-plus seasons with the Heat.

Gabe Vincent's three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers is all guaranteed, no options, for the UC Santa Barbara product to join Los Angeles, per source. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 30, 2023

Vincent joined the Heat in a limited role as an undrafted free agent during the 2019-20 season. His play eventually earned him a part-time starting role and a two-year, $3.48 million deal for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. He made 34 starts in 68 regular-season games last season, averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 40.2% from the floor and 33.4% from 3-point distance.

He upped his production and was a key contributor during Miami's surprise run to the NBA Finals as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Vincent started all 22 of Miami's playoff games, averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 assists and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point distance on 6.1 attempts per game. His strong effort from long distance along with those of his teammates played a significant factor in Miami's postseason success.

Now he's joining a Lakers team intent on dethroning the NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference. His postseason poise surely played a role in their decision to sign him.