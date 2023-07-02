NBA free agency 2023: Eric Gordon reportedly agrees to sign with Phoenix Suns

Eric Gordon spent this past season with the Clippers and Rockets. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns picked up a key rotational piece for their backcourt after they reportedly agreed to a deal with guard Eric Gordon, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Terms of the deal were not immediately reported, though Gordon likely signed at the veteran minimum given the Suns' payroll situation.

Gordon, 34, was reportedly a sought-after acquisition this offseason, per Charania, and turned down more lucrative offers to sign with the Suns. He reportedly considered the Golden State Warriors as well as the Houston Rockets, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko. Gordon was traded from the Rockets to the Clippers midway through this past season.

And now, Gordon will join an impressive cast of stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the recently traded Bradley Beal. With Booker and Beal set to start for the Suns, Gordon will likely fall back into more of a reserve role in Phoenix's quest to win a championship. Gordon is also a solid 3-point shooter after he shot 42.3 percent for the Clippers in 22 games and has a career 3-point shooting percentage of 37.1.

Gordon averaged 12.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game in 69 appearances and 58 starts. The Clippers let Gordon walk in free agency after the team decided not to guarantee his $21 million contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week.