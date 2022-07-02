NBA free agency 2022: Donte DiVincenzo fills big Warriors roster holes

Grading Warriors' DiVincenzo move with GP2 and Porter out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors checked off their biggest offseason box earlier Friday when they reportedly agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million contract with center Kevon Looney. But that came after Golden State reportedly had already lost its two other most important free agents in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.

With those two gone, along with Juan Toscano-Anderson and Nemanja Bjelica, the Warriors were left with an immediate need for a defensive-minded wing -- one who hopefully could stretch the floor as well. It appears they've checked another box there.

Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million contract with the Warriors, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday, citing sources. Charania also reported the second year on the contract has a player option.

Right away, this deal looks like a win-win for both player and team.

Using players like Payton and a handful of others, the Warriors have the examples to show free agents how much they can add to their value by being in their system and competing for a championship. That's where DiVincenzo now finds himself.

He's a former first-round draft pick, college champion and NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks. He's 6-foot-4, is only 25 years old and had the top vertical jump measured at the 2018 draft combine. Athletes like him should be scooped up early in free agency. But he was limited last season after coming off surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left ankle.

Between the Bucks and Sacramento Kings last season, DiVincenzo played 42 games. He was much better after being traded to the Kings. In 25 games with Sacramento, DiVincenzo averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He also shot 36.8 percent from 3-point range and averaged 1.5 steals.

The Warriors, as of now, essentially are filling the gaps left from Payton and Porter with a combination of DiVincenzo, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga. Quinndary Weatherspoon, and eventually Ryan Rollins, could be a part of that mix as well.

Story continues

DiVincenzo doesn't completely make up for the loss of Payton, the Warriors' second-most important free agent going into the offseason. Still, it's a really nice move to add a motivated former first-round talent who can defend the perimeter, really run the floor and add some scoring as well.

Grade: B-plus

